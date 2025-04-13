Regrading Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Terry Fontenot fare?

The Atlanta Falcons have extended their playoff drought to seven years after missing the postseason due to inconsistent performances again last year, even though they had a strong 6-3 start to the season.

That said, the Falcons did have some positives to take from the 2024 season, such as a potent rushing attack led by Bijan Robinson and some encouraging play from players like Drake London. Quarterback Michael Penix, Atlanta's first-round pick from last year's draft, also showed a great deal of promise when given the starting position late in the season.

Here, we'll examine the performance of the team's 2024 draft class members after their first full season.

Full list of Falcons' draft picks in 2024

Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington (First round, No. 8)

Grade: B-

The Atlanta Falcons were heavily criticized after selecting Michael Penix with their 2024 first-round pick because they had just given veteran Kirk Cousins a four-year contract. Well, the Falcons seemed to know exactly what they were doing when they made that decision.

Cousins's form took a big hit as the season progressed and Penix showed potential when called upon to take the veteran's place.

Penix showed incredible promise as a passer in the last three games of the 2024 regular season which he started. He had his best game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, throwing for 312 yards and two touchdowns at an average of 8.2 yards per pass.

Penix is expected to get more opportunities as a starter in the upcoming season.

Ruke Orhorhoro, Defensive lineman, Clemson (Second round, No. 35)

Grade: B-

The Falcons moved up in the draft to choose Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro early in the second round. However, he had limited playing time last season. While he showed promise, it looked like he could have given more when he had the chance.

Orhorhoro played in eight games and recorded 11 tackles.

Bralen Trice, Edge rusher, Washington (Third round, No. 74)

Grade: N/A

Bralen Trice's torn ACL kept him out of action throughout his rookie season. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve before the season began.

Brandon Dorlus, Defensive lineman, Oregon (Fourth round, No. 109)

Grade: C+

Brandon Dorlus got little action in his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons, but he showed promise as a defensive lineman who could play a variety of positions, particularly while defending against the run.

Dorlus made his debut against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 and only played 19 defensive snaps in the season.

JD Bertrand, Linebacker, Notre Dame (Fifth round, No. 143)

Grade: B-

JD Bertrand was a productive and valuable rotation option for the Atlanta Falcons in his debut season. Although he did not play a significant role on defense, his performance on special teams and potential were on show.

He accumulated 23 total tackles, including 16 solo tackles, seven assisted tackles and one sack in 12 games, without any starts.

Jase McClellan, Running back, Alabama (Sixth round, No. 186)

Grade: C

Jase McClellan had only played in two games before he was placed on injured reserve by the Atlanta Falcons in December, logging eight special teams snaps and 19 offensive snaps.

Casey Washington, Wide receiver, Illinois (Sixth round, No. 187)

Grade: D

The Atlanta Falcons didn't give Casey Washington enough opportunities during his rookie season, so it's hard to provide a final grade. Like most of the players in Atlanta's 2024 draft class, he was unable to establish himself as a reliable contributor. However, he saw some special teams action.

Zion Logue, Defensive lineman, Georgia (Sixth round, No. 197)

Grade: N/A

Zion Logue did not make the Falcons' 53-man roster in 2024.

