Regrading Atlanta Falcons' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Terry Fontenot?

The Atlanta Falcons intend to add to the talented group of players they have been assembling since the previous year's draft. They should be fine going forward if their draft is comparable to that of 2023.

The Falcons received assistance from every player in their 2023 draft class, even though the team failed to meet their expectations, ending the season with a 7-10 record and missing the postseason.

The Falcons also demonstrated a remarkable improvement in many other categories, including player performances, which were impactful throughout the season.

Let's examine each 2023 draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons and their season-long performance.

Full list of Falcons' draft picks in 2023

Bijan Robinson, running back, Texas

Grade: B+

The first running back selected in the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 8 overall was Bijan Robinson. Since Saquon Barkley in 2018, that selection was higher than any other for a player in his position.

That caused many to argue that Robinson was selected exceedingly high and too soon, even though it was widely accepted that Robinson was among the class's most effective players before draft night.

Robinson went on to show that he has the necessary football intuition and quickness to make an impression at the position. He amassed 1,463 yards of total offense, eight touchdowns and 976 yards of running in his rookie season.

Robinson was a dependable player who could always be counted on to contribute during a season when the Falcons offensive instability was at its height.

Matthew Bergeron, offensive lineman, Syracuse

Grade: B

Matthew Bergeron, a 2023 second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, had never played guard before but adapted adequately to serve as the left guard during the season.

In the face of the opposition's run and pass, Bergeron performed admirably, giving the Falcons hope that they have stabilized a troublesome left guard position for some time in the future.

Zach Harrison, defensive end, Ohio State

Grade: C

The Atlanta Falcons took a chance on an underperforming collegiate defensive tackle when they drafted Zach Harrison with their 75th overall selection in 2023.

Harrison wasn't very good initially, but in the last few games of the season, he showed promise by recording his first three sacks and making a significant contribution as a kick blocker.

Harrison is one of those players who you know will improve in his sophomore campaign.

Clark Phillips III, defensive back, Utah

Grade: B

Although Clark Phillips III had a bright debut season with the Atlanta Falcons, it appears that he still has room to improve.

Phillips only played 11 games during his first campaign, finishing with 27 total tackles, 22 solo tackles and five passes defended.

DeMarcco Hellams, defensive back, Alabama

Grade: B

DeMarco Hellams was dependable and provided the Atlanta Falcons with stability next to Jessie Bates, even though he didn't necessarily play like a Pro Bowl player in his rookie campaign.

It will be fascinating to see if Hellams will start for the team in 2024.

Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive lineman, South Carolina

Jovaughn Gwyn, who was chosen in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft, didn't get as much playing time as he had hoped for in his NFL debut season.

The only rookie who didn't have an effect on the squad was Gwyn. It's unclear if he will return with the Falcons’ squad for his sophomore campaign.