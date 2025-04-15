Regrading Baltimore Ravens' 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Eric DeCosta fare?

The Baltimore Ravens made nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some of these picks played significant roles in their run to the AFC divisional round, while others will hope for more luck in 2025.

With their rookie season now in the past, let's look at how Eric DeCosta's selections fared.

Grading Ravens' 2024 NFL draft picks

Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Clemson - A

Nate Wiggins thrived with the Clemson Tigers, and it was a surprise that he was available for the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the first round. The versatile cornerback lived up to his lofty expectations in his rookie season.

Wiggins recorded 33 tackles, 13 pass deflections and one interception in 15 games. He thrived as the team's CB3 and should get better with time.

Roger Rosengarten, Offensive Tackle, Washington - A-

Roger Rosengarten earned all-rookie honors in 2024.

Rosengarten ended his rookie season with 1,066 snaps, which was the sixth most on the Ravens offense. He ended Year 1 with four sacks allowed in 488 pass-blocking snaps.

Adisa Isaac, Edge Rusher, Penn State - E

Injuries and competition on the depth chart ruined Adisa Isaac's rookie season. The Penn State Nittany Lions product ended Year 1 with just four games and two solo tackles. He'll hope for better luck in his sophomore campaign.

Devontez Walker, Wide Receiver, North Carolina - D

Devontez Walker featured in nine games as a rookie. The wide receiver was targeted three times but still managed to snag his first professional touchdown. He needs a stellar preseason to make his way up the depth chart.

T.J. Tampa, Cornerback, Iowa State - E

T.J. Tampa played in seven games in Year 1. He was mostly utilized on special teams. He's searching for his first interception in Baltimore purple.

Rasheen Ali, Running Back, Marshall - E

Rasheen Ali hardly got the ball in Year 1. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were too busy racking up rushing yards for the Marshall product to make an impact as a rookie.

Ali ended Year 1 with just ten carries, 31 rushing yards and zero touchdowns in six games.

Devin Leary, Quarterback, Kentucky - F

He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad, which is not surprising considering Lamar Jackson's MVP-level performances in 2024.

Nick Samac, Center, Michigan State - F

He spent his entire rookie season on the active roster but remained inactive.

Sanoussi Kane, Safety, Purdue - C+

Sanoussi Kane might have been the Ravens' final pick in the draft, but he still made a more significant contribution than a number of his draft mates. Kane ended his rookie season playing 22 snaps on defense. He played a bigger role on special teams, racking up five tackles in 15 appearances.

