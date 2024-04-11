Regrading Bengals' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Duke Tobin?

The Cincinnati Bengals had a season to forget in 2023, mainly due to ill luck with injuries. The Bengals will be looking for better luck in 2024, as they'll be coming into the year with a clean bill of health.

This article will examine how the Bengals' 2023 rookies performed in the just-concluded season. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Full list of Bengals' draft picks in 2023

Here's a look at the Bengals draft picks in 2023 and how they performed:

Round 1, Pick 28 - Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Grade: B

On the depth chart, Myles Murphy entered his rookie year behind Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson. Yet, he showcased his undeniable potential whenever he had the chance.

Murphy has loads of potential, and his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks will serve him well in the Cincinnati Bengals system.

Round 2, Pick 60 - DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

Grade: A

DJ Turner might be one of the steals of the Bengals' draft in the early days, and he looks like the real deal. The Michigan product has phenomenal athleticism, and opposing quarterbacks regularly avoid throwing the ball in his direction.

That's a stamp of approval for any rookie cornerback, and Turner will only get better with reps and experience.

Round 3, Pick 95 - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Grade: A+

It was a surprise when Jordan Battle slipped to Round 3 of the 2023 Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals didn't complain, though, and they snagged the Crimson Tide product in the third round.

Battle was phenomenal in his rookie season, and his tackling ability was a strength. Jordan Battle has made the starting job at safety his own, and he has a bright future ahead of him in Cincinnati.

Round 4, Pick 131 - Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Grade: D

It's hard to expect a rookie to ball out when he shares a wide receiver room with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Unfortunately, Charlie Jones was in that boat, and he was starved of targets in Year 1.

Round 5, Pick 163 - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

Grade: B+

In his rookie season, Chase Brown brought something different to the Bengals running game. He'll get more touches moving forward now that Joe Mixon is gone.

Round 6, Pick 206 - Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Grade: C

Andrei Iosivas had the same issue as Charlie Jones. He was unlucky to be part of such a stacked wide receiver department.

Round 6, Pick 217 - Brad Robbins, P, Michigan

Grade: D-

The Bengals probably regret using their sixth-round pick on a punter. Brad Robbins tried his best, but unfortunately, he has a lot of work to do in Year 2.

Round 7, Pick 246 - DJ Ivey, CB, Miami

Grade: C-

DJ Ivey has performed well when given the chance to play. The problem is that he hardly gets the opportunity to do so.

How many draft picks do the Bengals have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cincinnati Bengals have 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. The picks are:

Round 1, Pick 18

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 3, Pick 97 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 149

Round 6, Pick 194

Round 6, Pick 214 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 224 (from the Houston Texans)

Round 7, Pick 237