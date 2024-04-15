Regrading Broncos' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for George Paton?

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos had a year to forget in 2023. The franchise missed the playoffs, had internal turmoil and looked disjointed for large parts of the season.

Ahead of the 2024 season, let's look at how their 2023 rookies performed.

Full list of Broncos' draft picks in 2023

Here's how the Broncos rookies performed in 2023:

Round 2, Pick 63 - Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

Grade: C

Marvin Mims Jr. showed early promise in his rookie season and was a useful weapon for Russell Wilson. However, his performance declined, and he ended his rookie year with a whimper. We expect him to play better in subsequent seasons as he acquires high-level experience.

Round 3, Pick 67 - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Grade: C-

Drew Sanders had issues with tackling early in his rookie season and proved to be a liability at times. However, he has since improved that aspect of his game. It'll be interesting to see how Sean Payton uses him in 2024.

Round 3, Pick 83 - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Grade: C-

Riley Moss was a backup cornerback in his rookie year. He's still as raw as they come, and we'll be tracking his progress in year two.

Round 6, Pick 183 - JL Skinner, S, Boise State

Grade: F

In his rookie season, JL Skinner played in just two games (zero starts).

Round 7, Pick 257 - Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon

Grade: F

Alex Forsyth did not appear in a single game as a rookie.

How many draft picks do the Broncos have in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Denver Broncos have eight picks in the upcoming NFL draft. These picks are:

Round 1, Pick 12

Round 3, Pick 76

Round 4, Pick 121 (from the Miami Dolphins)

Round 5, Pick 136 (from the Cleveland Browns through the Carolina Panthers)

Round 5, Pick 145 (from the New York Jets)

Round 5, Pick 147

Round 6, Pick 203 (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans)

Round 6, Pick 207 (from the San Francisco 49ers)

