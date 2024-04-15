Regrading Browns' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Andrew Berry?

The Cleveland Browns had an impressive 2023 NFL season, as they made the playoffs on the back of some inspired performances. The franchise will be looking to go one better in the upcoming season.

This article will explore Cleveland's rookies' performance in 2023.

Full list of Browns' draft picks in 2023

Here's how the Browns' 2023 draft picks performed in year one:

Round 3, Pick 73 - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

Grade: C

Cedric Tillman featured in most Cleveland games in 2023, but injuries stopped him from staking his claim for a starting role. He looks like a high-potential player and should get more game time in his sophomore season.

Round 3, Pick 98 - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

Grade: D-

Siaki Ika will hope for better luck with injuries in year two. He only appeared in four contests in his rookie season.

Round 4, Pick 111 - Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Grade: B-

Dawand Jones was a starting-caliber offensive tackle for Cleveland in year one. He was decent when protecting quarterbacks and should figure in Cleveland's long-term plans.

Round 4, Pick 126 - Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

Grade: D-

Isaiah McGuire played just four games in his Rookie season (with a single start). He'll be hoping for more action in year two.

Round 5, Pick 140 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Grade: C

Dorian Thompson-Robinson served as a relief quarterback numerous times in the just-concluded NFL season. He'll enter 2024 as the Browns' QB3 but may not see an increase in minutes.

Round 5, Pick 142 - Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

Grade: C+

Cameron Mitchell had a respectable rookie season, appearing in 13 games as a rotational-level cornerback. He has the tools to improve significantly in the future.

Round 6, Pick 190 - Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Grade: D-

Luke Wypler played in just five games in 2023. Only one of those games was a start.

How many draft picks do the Browns have in the 2024 NFL draft?

Cleveland has five picks in the upcoming NFL draft. They are:

Round 2, Pick 54

Round 3, Pick 85

Round 5, Pick 156 (from the Philadelphia Eagles via the Arizona Cardinals)

Round 6, Pick 206 (from the Baltimore Ravens)

Round 7, Pick 243

