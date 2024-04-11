Regrading Cardinals' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Monti Ossenfort?

The Arizona Cardinals had a season to forget in 2023, so they have the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals dealt with a slew of injuries in the just concluded NFL season, and they'll be hoping for better luck in the future.

This article will regrade the Cardinals' 2023 draft picks. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Full list of Cardinals' draft picks in 2023

Here's how the Cardinals rookies performed in the 2023 NFL season.

Round 1, Pick 6 - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Grade: B

Paris Johnson Jr. was regarded as the best tackle prospect in the 2023 Draft. The Arizona Cardinals selected him early in the first round, and he showed some glimpses of his talent.

Johnson played every offensive snap for the Cardinals in 2023, a commendable feat for a rookie. However, he had a measly 60.1 PFF grade. Johnson will aim for a better 2024 in Arizona.

Round 2, Pick 41 - BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Grade: C+

BJ Ojulari was a key rotational edge rusher for the Cardinals in his rookie year. Despite not starting a regular-season game, he ranked second on the franchise in sacks.

Ojulari can go on to be a vital piece of the Cardinals' defense, but he'll need to play more games to fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether he can beat out Dennis Gardeck, Zaven Collins and Victor Dimukeje for more playing time in the upcoming season.

Round 3, Pick 72 - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

Grade: C

Garrett Williams made his Cardinals debut in Week 7 due to injury issues. He ended the season with nine appearances, a stat line of 23 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception.

Williams performed admirably on the Gridiron, and Cardinals fans will hope for more of the same in Year 2.

Round 3, Pick 94 - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

Grade: B+

Michael Wilson started 12 games in his rookie season and surpassed 500 receiving yards. In the Cardinals' system, he could be a solid WR2.

Wilson should get a new running mate in the wide receiver room in 2024, and they'll benefit from a fully healthy Kyler Murray in the upcoming season.

Round 4, Pick 122 - Jon Gaines II, OL, UCLA

Grade: F

Jon Gaines II spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve. The Cardinals will hope that he makes a full recovery before his sophomore season.

Round 5, Pick 139 - Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Grade: D

Clayton Tune might be a decent backup for Kyler Murray in the future. However, his performances in Year 1 leave a lot to be desired.

Round 6, Pick 168 - Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

Grade: C-

Owen Pappoe was mainly a special teams player in his rookie year. He contributed 11 tackles in that role and will hope for more opportunities to impress moving forward.

Round 6, Pick 180 - Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

Grade: C

After an impressive start in Week 1, Kei’Trel Clark's season ended up less impressive than advertised. He'll be eager for more starts in Year 2.

Round 6, Pick 213 - Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia

Grade: A-

Dante Stills was the Cardinals' steal of the 2023 Draft. The seventh-round pick led all Cardinals defensive tackles in sacks and was quickly the most impressive rookie in Arizona.

Stills also added 47 tackles for good measure. The Cardinals might have beefed up his position via free agency, but the West Virginia product has undoubtedly earned more snaps in the upcoming season.

How many draft picks do the Cardinals have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Arizona Cardinals have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. These are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 4

Round 1, Pick 27 (from the Houston Texans)

Round 2, Pick 35

Round 3, Pick 66

Round 3, Pick 71 (from the Tennessee Titans)

Round 3, Pick 90 (from the Houston Texans)

Round 4, Pick 104

Round 5, Pick 138

Round 5, Pick 162 (from the Houston Texans)

Round 6, Pick 186 (from the Minnesota Vikings)

Round 7, Pick 226 (from the New York Giants)