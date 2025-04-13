Regrading Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Dan Morgan fare?

The Carolina Panthers experienced both peaks and troughs during the 2024 season. The team finished 5-12 in head coach Dave Canales' first season, but there were some positive highlights from the second half of the season, such as quarterback Bryce Young's improved displays.

That said, Carolina's 2024 draft class started their rookie season decently, but subsequent injuries rendered the future uncertain for several prominent players in the class.

In light of the Panthers' turbulent 2024 season, we have re-graded the team's draft class from last year.

Full list of Panthers' draft picks in 2024

Xavier Legette, Wide receiver, South Carolina (First round, No. 32)

Grade: C+

The Panthers traded up to take Xavier Legette at No. 32 in the draft last year as they didn't own a first-round pick. But the receiver didn't quite look like he fit in Carolina's scheme in his rookie season.

The Panthers struggled to establish an offensive flow early in 2024, which seemed to hinder Legette's growth in his first year.

Legette's 497 yards and flashes of athleticism and spectacular catches showed why the Panthers used a first-round pick on him, but to solidify his position as a potential mainstay in Carolina's offense, he will need to keep improving in 2025.

Jonathon Brooks, Running back, Texas (Second round, No. 46)

Grade: D

Jonathon Brooks had to wait until Week 12 to make his debut because he was still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in his last season in college. However, Brooks tore his ACL again two weeks after making his debut, and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Brooks now faces another protracted recuperation phase and might not even return until 2026.

Trevin Wallace, Linebacker, Kentucky (Third round, No. 72)

Grade: B

Given that he was originally slated to be a rotational player but ended up becoming a starter following Shaq Thompson's Achilles injury, Trevin Wallace was probably the Carolina Panthers' most impressive rookie in 2024.

Wallace had difficulties with defending against the run, but he generally showed some noteworthy moments of promise. That said, he should benefit greatly from the experience he acquired in 2024 as he prepares to enter his second year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tight end, Texas (Fourth round, No. 101)

Grade: B+

The Carolina Panthers planned to ease Ja'Tavion Sanders in gradually, but their hands got tied when Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble both suffered injuries.

The Panthers needed Sanders to shoulder a heavier workload following the injuries, and he seized the opportunity to establish himself as a reliable option in the passing offense.

Sanders showed potential throughout the season, finishing with 33 catches for 342 yards.

Chau Smith-Wade, Cornerback, Washington State (Fifth round, No. 157)

Grade: B+

Despite considerably low expectations for Chau Smith-Wade entering his first season in the NFL, the former Washington State Cougar remarkably established himself as the Panthers' starting nickelback towards the end of 2024.

While he finished his season on injured reserve, he made solid plays and made some outstanding downhill tackles when called upon while displaying intuition and football knowledge.

Jaden Crumedy, Defensive tackle, Mississippi State (Sixth round, No. 200)

Grade: C

Jaden Crumedy was on injured reserve for the majority of the season, but he saw an uptick in his number of snaps as he joined the team's interior defensive line rotation in the last quarter of the 2024 campaign.

It's difficult to predict whether he will be considered as a reliable rotational lineman in Carolina going forward, given his small number of appearances last year.

Michael Barrett, Linebacker, Michigan (Seventh round, No. 240)

Grade: N/A

Michael Barrett was traded to the Seattle Seahawks by the Panthers just before the final cuts as he did not make an impression during training camp.

