Regrading Chiefs' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Brett Veach?

The Kansas City Chiefs ended the 2023 NFL season as back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Hence, it was a successful season for Patrick Mahomes and Co., with the franchise cementing its status as a modern NFL dynasty.

The Chiefs selected a group of rookies to bolster their playing squad ahead of the season. This article will examine those rookies and how they performed in Year 1. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Full list of Chiefs' draft picks in 2023

Here's an outline of how the Chiefs' rookies performed in the just concluded NFL season:

Round 1, Pick 31 - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Grade: C

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Felix Anudike-Uzomah in Round 1 of the 2023 Draft as a cornerstone for the pass rush. The Kansas State star was electric in college, and the Chiefs hoped he'd have a smooth transition to the NFL.

Anudike-Uzomah had a decent rookie season but was mostly inactive for the important games. The Chiefs will hope for more in year two.

Round 2, Pick 55 - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Grade: A

Rashee Rice was one of the steals of the 2023 NFL Draft. The SMU pass catcher was the Chiefs' most reliable wide receiver option and played like a seasoned veteran during the postseason.

The Chiefs might have found their replacement for Tyreek Hill in Rice, and the front office deserves a lot of credit for nailing the pick. Hopefully, he'll stay out of controversy and let his football do the talking.

Round 3, Pick 92 - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

Grade: C-

Wanya Morris only started four games at offensive tackle in his rookie season. The Chiefs faithful will be optimistic that he'll contribute more in the coming years.

Round 4, Pick 119 - Chamarri Conner, CB, Virginia Tech

Grade: B

Chamarri Conner was a cornerback coming out of Virginia Tech but was converted to safety in his rookie season. Conner started in seven of the Chiefs' 17 regular season fixtures and came off the bench in the rest.

The Virginia Tech product looks like a steal, and his versatility would be crucial in the coming years for Andy Reid's side.

Round 5, Pick 166 - BJ Thompson, EDGE, Stephen F. Austin

Grade: F

BJ Thompson played just one game in his rookie season. Hopefully, he will be better in his sophomore season.

Round 6, Pick 194 - Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

Grade: F

The less said about the Keondre Coburn Draft, the better. He was initially claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos before returning to the Chiefs as part of the practice squad. He was then signed by the Tennessee Titans on December 2023.

Round 7, Pick 250 - Nic Jones, CB, Ball State

Grade: C

For a seventh-round pick, Nic Jones had a very respectable rookie season. He played in over half of the Chiefs' regular season games and earned a Super Bowl ring in February. Jones is having a blast in the league.

How many draft picks do the Chiefs have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Kansas City Chiefs have seven picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Here's a look at the picks:

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 159 (from the Dallas Cowboys)

Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 227 (from the Tennessee Titans)