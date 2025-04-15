Regrading Cleveland Browns' 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Andrew Berry fare?

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for a key 2025 NFL Draft, we're taking a look back at the team's 2024 draft class to evaluate how general manager Andrew Berry performed last year.

None of the six players the Browns selected in the 2024 draft made a significant impact in their rookie campaign. While Michael Hall, who was selected in the second round, was arguably the finest of the group, his performance was also not good enough.

Full list of Browns' draft picks in 2024

Michael Hall Jr., Defensive tackle, Ohio State (Second round, No. 54)

Grade: C

Michael Hall's career didn't start as he had hoped, as he faced a suspension for the first five games of his rookie season due to a breach of the NFL's personal conduct rules.

Hall finished the season with one sack and three tackles for loss in eight contests after returning from suspension, which is respectable but not up to expectations.

Zak Zinter, Guard, Michigan (Third round, No. 85)

Grade: C-

Zak Zinter played in all 17 games (three starts) for the Cleveland Browns in his first season in the league. However, given the severe fractured tibia and fibula injury he sustained in his final year in college, it was not surprising that the former Michigan offensive lineman struggled most of the time.

For Zinter to prove that he is worthy of being a steady rotational piece on the Browns offensive line, he will need to improve in 2025.

Jamari Thrash, Wide receiver, Louisville (Fifth round, No. 156)

Grade: D

Jamari Thrash appeared ready to contribute in his first season after a solid preseason, but he had a very limited impact due to an offense that largely lacked consistency throughout the 2024 season and veteran players ahead of him on the depth chart.

The wide receiver, who was selected from Louisville, collected three catches for 22 yards and had two drops during his first season.

Nathaniel Watson, Linebacker, Mississippi State (Sixth round, No. 206)

Grade: C

Nathaniel Watson primarily played on special teams in his debut season. He played 14 times and recorded 10 solo tackles and one pass breakup.

Watson will turn out to be a reasonable bargain for a sixth-round pick if he can advance in 2025 and truly establish himself as a rotational player.

Myles Harden, Cornerback, South Dakota (Seventh round, No. 227)

Grade: D

Myles Harden only played in four games during his rookie season due to injuries, but he recorded five tackles.

Jowon Briggs, Defensive tackle, Cincinnati (Seventh round, No. 243)

Grade: C-

Jowon Briggs debuted for the Browns in December, showing potential in the six games he participated in throughout the season.

Briggs has the necessary skills to serve as a reliable rotational defensive lineman for Cleveland in 2025, although he may also have the capacity to exceed this role.

