Regrading Colts' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Chris Ballard?

The Indianapolis Colts had a solid 2023 NFL season and were very close to making the playoffs. Jim Irsay would be pleased with the progress made in 2023, but there's still work to be done.

This article will spotlight the Colts' draft picks in 2023 and list the team's picks in the upcoming draft. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Full list of Colts' draft picks in 2023

Here's a look at how the Indianapolis Colts' rookies performed in the 2023 season:

Round 1, Pick 4 - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Grade: B-

Anthony Richardson looked like the next great dual-threat QB in the NFL before he suffered a season-ending injury in his fourth game. Richardson will be a star in the league if he can stay fit in the upcoming seasons.

Round 2, Pick 44 - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Grade: B-

Julius Brents started in eight of his nine games in Year 1. Injuries kept him out of most of the season, and he'll be hoping for more luck in year 2.

Round 3, Pick 79 - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Grade: B

Josh Downs played in every game in 2023 and looks like a pass catcher with loads of potential.

Round 4, Pick 106 - Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

Grade: B-

Blake Freeland started more than half of the games he played in 2023. The offensive tackle was a value pick on Day 2.

Round 4, Pick 110 - Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

Grade: C-

Adetomiwa Adebawore was a decent but unspectacular defensive tackle in Year 1.

Round 5, Pick 138 - Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Grade: F

Darius Rush spent his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Round 5, Pick 158 - Daniel Scott, S, California

Grade: F

Daniel Scott started no games in Year 1.

Round 5, Pick 162 - Will Mallory, TE, Miami

Grade: D+

Will Mallory was a serviceable backup in the tight-end position.

Round 5, Pick 176 - Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

Grade: F

Evan Hull featured in just one game.

Round 7, Pick 211 - Titus Leo, LB, Wagner

Grade: F

Titus Leo featured in zero games in his first year.

Round 7, Pick 221 - Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

Grade: B+

Jaylon Jones was among the few bright spots in the Colts' 2023 NFL Draft. He'll be a solid NFL cornerback in the future.

Round 7, Pick 236 - Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan

Grade: F

Jake Witt did not play in a single game in Year 1.

How many draft picks do the Colts have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Indianapolis Colts have seven picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. These are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 3, Pick 82

Round 4, Pick 117

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 6, Pick 191

Round 7, Pick 234