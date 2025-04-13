Regrading Denver Broncos 2024 NFL draft picks: How did George Paton fare?

Last season, the Denver Broncos reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The franchise achieved the feat in Sean Payton's second season as coach.

The Broncos are looking to improve their fortunes and potentially become perennial postseason contenders. Let's regrade their 2024 draft picks and see what's in store for the team's future.

Grading Broncos' draft picks in 2024

Bo Nix, quarterback, Oregon - A

Bo Nix did what Russell Wilson and many QBs before him couldn't. He led the Denver Broncos to the playoffs and achieved that as a rookie.

In Sean Payton's offense, Nix thrived as a dual-threat weapon, and his unique skill set was maximized. The Broncos' future looks bright with him manning the ship.

Jonah Elliss, linebacker, Utah - B

Jonah Elliss was a solid contributor to Denver's defense. The Utah product ended his rookie season with a stat line of five sacks and 38 total tackles in 17 games.

He racked up those numbers despite being a rotational piece for most of the season. Elliss figures to get better soon.

Troy Franklin, wide receiver, Oregon - C-

Troy Franklin struggled to find consistency despite being Bo Nix's former teammate in Oregon.

Franklin ended his rookie season with 28 catches, 263 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. He has to buckle up soon.

Kris Abrams-Draine, cornerback, Missouri - TBD

Kris Abrams-Draine needs more games to get an actual grade. Next season will likely be a make-or-break campaign for the Missouri product.

Audric Estime, running back, Notre Dame - C-

Audric Estime finished fourth in rushing in the 2024 season. He recorded 76 carries, 310 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Estime needs to play better if he wants to be a regular fixture in Sean Payton's run-heavy offense.

Devaughn Vele, wide receiver, Utah - B+

Devaughn Vele was one of the biggest steals of the 2024 draft class. The seventh-round pick finished last season with the third-most receiving yards on the team's roster.

Vale achieved the feat in 13 games and was one of Bo Nix's favorite targets. The towering pass catcher has a bright future in Denver.

Nick Gargiulo, center, South Carolina - TBD

Nick Gargiulo needs more games to get a grade.

