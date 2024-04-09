Regrading Detroit Lions' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Brad Holmes

The Detroit Lions had eight picks in last year's class, six of which were in the top 100 selections. Last year marked the second year in succession that Lions general manager Brad Holmes had two first-round selections to strengthen his squad.

The Lions began the 2023 NFL season with a lot of expectations, having come close to making the postseason in 2022. They met most of them, as they went on to have an extended postseason run, their most successful since 1991-92.

Here's a look at the Lions' 2023 draft picks, how they did in their first season in the league, and their draft grades thus far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Full list of Lions' draft picks in 2023

Jahmyr Gibbs, running back, Alabama

Grade: A

The Detroit Lions picked Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in the draft, making him the second running back selected, after Bijan Robinson, who was drafted as the eighth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons.

Many doubted Gibbs' potential to achieve a significant role as a rookie, which initially seemed evident on the field. He was mainly disappointing in his first three games before suffering injury in the fourth.

Following his return to full health, Gibbs replaced David Montgomery in the backfield. Gibbs received a heavier workload in the latter part of the season when both players were fit.

The first-year RB recorded 13 rushes for 70 yards and 0.9 TDs per game from Week 9 to the end of the regular season. He also averaged 3.5 catches for 22 yards per game.

When Gibbs improves in his second season and beyond, it will be a frightening prospect for defenders against him.

Expand Tweet

Jack Campbell, linebacker, Iowa

Grade: B-

Jack Campbell experienced every high and low that comes with being a rookie in the NFL in 2023 while playing every game for the Detroit Lions. Throughout the regular season, Campbell was a vital member of the defense, finishing second on the team in tackles (95).

Eventually, Campbell's great size, elite output, excellent character and elite athleticism check all the boxes for the Lions. All the organization can do is hope that the 18th overall draft pick in 2023 improves enough so that he becomes a key component of the defense.

Expand Tweet

Sam LaPorta, tight end, Iowa

Grade: A

There were raised eyebrows when the Detroit Lions picked Sam LaPorta with their 34th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The main reason for that was because Michael Mayer, who was regarded by many as the top tight end prospect in the class, wasn't yet been selected.

However, in his first NFL regular season, LaPorta showed that he was worthy of his draft pick, recording 86 receptions, 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He broke the record held by Keith Jackson for most catches by a rookie tight end.

Even though LaPorta didn't exactly post impressive stats, he demonstrated that he could manage the range of duties that coach Dan Campbell gave him. He was a serious threat in the passing game as well.

Expand Tweet

Brian Branch, defensive back, Alabama

Grade: B+

The Detroit Lions, aware of Brian Branch's versatility as a defensive back who could play safety and cornerback, traded up in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to pick Branch.

Branch was given a significant role by coach Dan Campbell in his rookie campaign. He finished with 74 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 13 passes defended and three interceptions.

Branch is expected to improve even more as he enters his second season, which is when most NFL players make their biggest developmental jump.

Expand Tweet

Hendon Hooker, quarterback, Tennessee

Grade: -

Hendon Hooker filled in as the Detroit Lions' backup quarterback in 2023. It's difficult to give the former Tennessee quarterback a draft rating because he has not yet played in an NFL game.

Brodric Martin, defensive tackle, Western Kentucky

Grade: D

In his first NFL season, Brodric Martin gained 28 defensive snaps while playing in just three regular season games. He could play a bigger part in the 2024 season if he's lucky.

Colby Sorsdal, offensive lineman, William & Mary

Grade: C

Last season, Colby Sorsdal started three games as a guard, therefore it's safe to assume he was involved in enough games to receive a rating. Sorsdal made a significant leap, as he went from playing offensive tackle at William & Mary to guard in the NFL.

Despite his relatively limited activity, Sorsdal surrendered 14 pressures and nine hurries, which was mainly disappointing. However, he earns a 'C' rating as an NFL position-switcher who is still developing from his big leap from a small school.

Antoine Green, wide receiver, North Carolina

Grade: NA

Last season, Antoine Green made just nine appearances throughout the regular season, and none of those came before Week 10. Green recorded two targets and one catch during the season. Simply put, he didn't play enough to earn a grade during his debut campaign.