Regrading Dolphins' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Chris Grier?

The Miami Dolphins had a decent 2023 NFL season. The franchise returned to the postseason but was beaten in the wildcard round by the eventual champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, we'll revisit last year's Draft and analyze how the Dolphins rookies performed in season one. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Full list of Dolphins' draft picks in 2023

Here's a look at how Miami rookies performed in the just concluded NFL season:

Round 2, Pick 51 - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Grade: D

Cam Smith came into the 2023 NFL season with loads of expectations. The South Carolina ball hawk was electric in college and viewed as a stellar backup option for Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard. However, despite injuries to Ramsey and Howard, Smith was limited to special teams duties.

Mike McDaniel and the rest of Miami's coaching staff have praised his commitment to the cause. However, he'll need a stellar sophomore season to win over his doubters.

Round 3, Pick 84 - De'Von Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Grade: A

De'Von Achane was the cream of the crop in the 2023 Miami Dolphins Draft class. Achane played like a Pro Bowl-caliber running back for most of the season, and he could have topped the 1,000 rushing yards mark if he stayed fit.

Achane's speed was an asset for Miami's offense, and he served as a nice one-two punch alongside Raheem Mostert. His versatility as a runner and pass catcher is an immense asset, and he should grow into his role in Year 2 with more experience in the league.

Round 6, Pick 197 - Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford

Grade: F

Elijah Higgins did not make the grade in Miami but had a decent rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Round 7, Pick 238 - Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

Grade: F

Ryan Hayes was cut in August 2023 and did not see the Gridiron after joining the Miami practice squad in September.

How many draft picks do the Dolphins have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Miami has six picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. They are:

Round 1, Pick 21

Round 2, Pick 55

Round 5, Pick 158

Round 6, Pick 184 (from the Chicago Bears)

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 7, Pick 241