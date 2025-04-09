Regrading Green Bay Packers' 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Brian Gutekunst fare?

The Green Bay Packers had 11 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, including five picks in the first three rounds of the draft. The Packers ended the 2024 season with an 11-6 record before losing to the Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Green Bay is typically one of the best drafting teams in the league. On the eve of yet another draft, let's see how Brian Gutekunst's picks fared.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Grades for Packers' draft picks in 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Morgan, Offensive Lineman, Arizona - C

Jordan Morgan's injury issues limited him to just six games in his rookie season. However, the offensive lineman showcased versatility in his time on the field, providing an option at guard and tackle for Matt LaFleur. More appearances could have gotten Morgan a better grade. However, the future looks bright for the Packers' late first-round pick.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Edgerrin Cooper, Linebacker, Texas A&M - A

Edgerrin Cooper looks like a home run pick-up by Brian Gutekunst. Cooper earned two NFC Defensive Player of the Week awards and one NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month nod. His tenacity earned him many fans in his rookie season.

Cooper showed out during the last month of the regular season. He amassed a stat line of one sack, three QB hits, eight tackles for loss, one interception, and two passes defended in that period. He was arguably the Packers' defensive MVP in 2024.

Ad

Javon Bullard, Safety, Georgia - B

Javon Bullard alternated between safety and cornerback in the 2024 regular season. He performed well at safety but was relentlessly targeted at cornerback.

According to Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks completed more than 84% of their passes for three TDs versus Bullard. Those numbers aren't encouraging for a player looking to lock down the CB position. Hence, the Packers might be better served playing him at safety for the foreseeable future.

Ad

MarShawn Lloyd, Running Back, USC - TBD

Injuries limited MarShawn Lloyd to just six carries in his rookie season. The running back will hope for better luck in his sophomore season.

Ty’Ron Hopper, Linebacker, Missouri - E

Ty'Ron Hopper played just 18 total snaps in his rookie season. It was a bit jarring that the coaching staff didn't trust him to play more, especially considering the franchise's late-season injury crisis.

Eyebrows were raised when the Packers selected Ty'Ron Hopper in the third round. The linebacker has a long way to go if he's to make an impact on the team.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Evan Williams, Safety, Oregon - A

Evan Williams thrived in coverage, excelled as a tackler, and meshed well with the veterans as a rookie. The lockdown safety looks like a late draft steal at the end of his rookie season.

Jacob Monk, Offensive Lineman, Duke - TBD

Jacob Monk barely played in 2024. Hence, his grade will be deferred until he is given a decent run.

Kitan Oladapo, Safety, Oregon State - C

Ad

If Kitan Oladapo's performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 18 is anything to go by, then the Packers might have found a late-round gem. Oladapo made five tackles in the regular season finale.

Travis Glover, Tackle, Georgia State - D

Travis Glover played a mere 13 offensive snaps in the regular season. He then had a nightmare playoff debut against the Eagles. Glover has the potential to be a regular starter. However, he'll need to work on conceding fewer penalties.

Ad

Michael Pratt, Quarterback, Tulane - F

Michael Pratt was released at the end of training camp.

Kalen King, Cornerback, Penn State - TBD

Kalen King did not play a single snap in his rookie season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.