Regrading Green Bay Packers' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Brian Gutekunst?

The Green Bay Packers exceeded their expectations during the 2023 NFL season by making it to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Most believed that they were in a bit of a rebuilding phase, featuring the youngest roster in the entire NFL. They are apparently ahead of schedule, as everything seemed to come together for them.

One of the reasons for their success was a successful 2023 NFL Draft with several picks emerging as immediate contributors. One year removed from the draft, here is how each of the players grade out after the completion of their rookie seasons.

Full list of Packers' draft picks in 2023

Lukas Van Ness

Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa Hawkeyes

The Green Bay Packers used their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on an edge rusher, one of the most popular positions to target early. Lukas Van Ness played in all 17 games as a rotational pass rusher, but totaled just 32 tackles and four sacks.

Grade: C

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State Beavers

Injuries limited Luke Musgrave to just 11 games last year, but he looked like a legitimate starting tight end when he was on the field. He totaled 34 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown and should play a key role in the 2024 NFL season.

Grade: A

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State Spartans

Finding one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the entire draft class is difficult to pull off near the end of the second round. Green Bay pulled it off with Jayden Reed, who contributed as a receiver, rusher and returner. He scored 10 total touchdowns as his stock appears to be on the rise.

Grade: A

Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Selecting two tight ends in their first four picks was a strange decision for the Packers. Tucker Kraft overcame this by posting nearly identical numbers as Luke Musgrave, though it took him six additional games to do so.

Grade: B

Colby Wooden, DE, Auburn Tigers

Despite appearing in all 17 games last season, Colby Wooden recorded just half of a sack. He was likely expected to do more than that as a fourth-round pick.

Grade: D

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State Nittany Lions

It's never a bad strategy to continue drafting and developing quarterbacks due to their unmatched value that they can bring to a franchise. Sean Clifford will have plenty of time to develop behind Jordan Love, one of the biggest breakout quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL season.

Grade: C

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia Cavaliers

The Packers clearly entered the draft with a focus on rebuilding their pass-catchers, selecting four of them in their first seven picks. All four of them emerged as legitimate contributors to their success, including Dontayvion Wicks' impressive 581 yards and four touchdwns, despite being a fifth-rounder.

Grade: A

Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green Falcons

Finding production in the later rounds of any draft can often be challenging. The Packers accomplished this in the sixth round with Karl Brooks, who played in all 17 games and recorded four sacks.

Grade: B

Anders Carlson, K, Auburn Tigers

Drafting a kicker is often a polarizing decision as many believe it to be unnecessary. Anders Carlson unfortunately showed why last year after missing seven field goals and six extra point attempts.

Grade: F

Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

After missing on their kicker, the Packers hit a home run with Carrington Valentine in the seventh round. Players selected this late often struggle to even make the final roster, but Valentine emerged as an important contributor, starting 12 games in their defensive secondary.

Grade: A

Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan Chippewas

Following training camp prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season, Lew Nichols was cut from the roster. He was later signed by the Philadelphia Eagles to join their practice squad.

Grade: D

Anthony Johnson, DB, Iowa State Cyclones

Finding late-round contributors can be extremely valuable for any team, but are always difficult to find. The Packers pulled this off with Anthony Johnson, who appeared in 40% of their defensive snaps last season.

Grade: B

Grant Dubose, WR, Charlotte 49ers

While he failed to get onto their active roster at all during the 2023 NFL season, Grant Dubose remains on Green Bay's practice squad. This is a respectable outcome for any pick at the end of the seventh-round.

Grade: C

How many draft picks do the Packers have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Green Bay Packers are loaded with 11 picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Here is a full list of their selections.

Round 1, Pick 25

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 3, Pick 88

Round 3, Pick 91

Round 4, Pick 126

Round 5, Pick 169

Round 6, Pick 202

Round 6, Pick 219

Round 7, Pick 245

Round 7, Pick 255