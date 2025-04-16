Regrading Houston Texans' 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Nick Caserio fare?

The Houston Texans made nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They started picking on Day 2 after trading out of the first round.

Ad

It's been one year since the draft, so it's high time we had a regrade of Nick Caserio's selections.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grading Texans' 2024 NFL draft picks

Kamari Lassiter, Cornerback, Georgia - A

Kamari Lassiter thrived in DeMeco Ryans' defense. The Georgia Bulldogs product was one of the team's best defenders in his rookie season. He ended Year 1 with a stat line of 42 solo tackles, 10 pass deflections and three interceptions in 14 appearances.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Lassiter is one half of a fearsome cornerback duo with Derek Stingley Jr. The pair looks set to wreak havoc in the AFC for years.

Ad

Blake Fisher, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame - B-

Blake Fisher started five games in his rookie season and came off the bench in the other ten. Fisher is one of the most versatile tackles in his class, and he should play a more prominent role in the near future.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Calen Bullock, Safety, USC - A+

Calen Bullock was the second safety taken by the Texans in last year's draft. The USC Trojans standout was well-positioned to make an impact from Day 1.

Bullock did just that and then some. He led all rookies in the NFL with five interceptions, and his tackling ability made him a nightmare for opposing pass catchers. The Texans went two for two in the secondary department.

Ad

Cade Stover, Tight End, Ohio State - C-

Cade Stover was brought in to act as a safety blanket for C. J. Stroud. However, he ended up significantly down the pass-catching order.

Stover had just 15 catches, 133 receiving yards, and one touchdown in 15 games in Year 1. He'll need to step up in productivity during his sophomore season.

Jamal Hill, Linebacker, Oregon - D

Jamal Hill barely played in his rookie season. The Oregon Ducks product ended Year 1 with a paltry four tackles in eight games. He did not start a single contest in Year 1.

Ad

Jawhar Jordan, Running Back, Louisville - F

Jawhar Jordan did not feature in a single game in his rookie season.

Solomon Byrd, Defensive End, USC - E

Solomon Byrd played in just one game in Year 1. The USC product had two solo tackles for his efforts.

Marcus Harris, Defensive Tackle, Auburn - F

Marcus Harris recorded zero games for the Texans.

LaDarius Henderson, Offensive Lineman, Michigan - F

LaDarius Henderson is another Texans rookie who posted zero games for the AFC franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.