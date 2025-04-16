  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Regrading Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Chris Ballard fare?

Regrading Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Chris Ballard fare?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 16, 2025 13:47 GMT
NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn
Regrading Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Chris Ballard fare?

The Indianapolis Colts made nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They made picks in every round, including making three selections in Round 5.

Ad

It has been a year since the draft, so it's a great time to revisit and grade Chris Ballard's selections.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Grading Colts' 2024 NFL draft picks

Laiatu Latu, Edge Rusher, UCLA - B

Latu was the first defensive pick in the 2024 draft. The UCLA edge rusher played in every game in his rookie season, registering 32 total tackles, four sacks and a pass deflection.

However, Latu started just one game in his rookie campaign. It will be interesting watching how he grows into Shane Steichen's team in the coming seasons.

Ad

Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver, Texas - C+

Adonai Mitchell ended his rookie season as the team's fourth-best wide receiver, putting up a stat line of 23 catches and 312 receiving yards in 17 games.

A significant drawback of Mitchell's season was his inability to get his first receiving touchdown of his professional football career. Hence, he will be a player to watch out for in the preseason.

Matt Goncalves, Offensive Tackle, Pitt - B

Ad

Matt Goncalves showed signs of his potential in Year 1. He played mostly as an injury replacement and in all 17 games.

He should get a bigger role on the roster, with the Colts losing some OL starters in free agency.

Ad

Tanor Bortolini, Center, Wisconsin - C-

Tanor Bortolini had a similar season to Goncalves. The only difference is that he played in five fewer games and played a less prominent role on offense.

The Wisconsin product has the tools to be a solid center in the NFL. He should get more opportunities to prove as much in 2025.

Anthony Gould, Wide Receiver, Oregon State - E

Anthony Gould has one catch off his sole target in Year 1. Worse still, he featured in eight games but couldn't carve out a niche in the Colts' attack.

Ad

Jaylon Carlies, Safety/Linebacker, Missouri - B

Jaylon Carlies' versatility shone in his rookie season. The Missouri product recorded 36 total tackles, one sack and a pass deflection as a rookie.

Carlies' ability to play safety and linebacker will likely earn him even more opportunities in Year 2.

Jaylin Simpson, Safety, Auburn - F

Jaylin Simpson featured in zero games for the Colts.

Micah Abraham, Cornerback, Marshall - F

Micah Abraham also featured in zero games for Shane Steichen's team.

Ad

Jonah Laulu, Defensive Tackle, Oklahoma - F

Jonah Laulu made zero appearances for Indianapolis.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications