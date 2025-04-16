Regrading Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Chris Ballard fare?

The Indianapolis Colts made nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They made picks in every round, including making three selections in Round 5.

It has been a year since the draft, so it's a great time to revisit and grade Chris Ballard's selections.

Grading Colts' 2024 NFL draft picks

Laiatu Latu, Edge Rusher, UCLA - B

Latu was the first defensive pick in the 2024 draft. The UCLA edge rusher played in every game in his rookie season, registering 32 total tackles, four sacks and a pass deflection.

However, Latu started just one game in his rookie campaign. It will be interesting watching how he grows into Shane Steichen's team in the coming seasons.

Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver, Texas - C+

Adonai Mitchell ended his rookie season as the team's fourth-best wide receiver, putting up a stat line of 23 catches and 312 receiving yards in 17 games.

A significant drawback of Mitchell's season was his inability to get his first receiving touchdown of his professional football career. Hence, he will be a player to watch out for in the preseason.

Matt Goncalves, Offensive Tackle, Pitt - B

Matt Goncalves showed signs of his potential in Year 1. He played mostly as an injury replacement and in all 17 games.

He should get a bigger role on the roster, with the Colts losing some OL starters in free agency.

Tanor Bortolini, Center, Wisconsin - C-

Tanor Bortolini had a similar season to Goncalves. The only difference is that he played in five fewer games and played a less prominent role on offense.

The Wisconsin product has the tools to be a solid center in the NFL. He should get more opportunities to prove as much in 2025.

Anthony Gould, Wide Receiver, Oregon State - E

Anthony Gould has one catch off his sole target in Year 1. Worse still, he featured in eight games but couldn't carve out a niche in the Colts' attack.

Jaylon Carlies, Safety/Linebacker, Missouri - B

Jaylon Carlies' versatility shone in his rookie season. The Missouri product recorded 36 total tackles, one sack and a pass deflection as a rookie.

Carlies' ability to play safety and linebacker will likely earn him even more opportunities in Year 2.

Jaylin Simpson, Safety, Auburn - F

Jaylin Simpson featured in zero games for the Colts.

Micah Abraham, Cornerback, Marshall - F

Micah Abraham also featured in zero games for Shane Steichen's team.

Jonah Laulu, Defensive Tackle, Oklahoma - F

Jonah Laulu made zero appearances for Indianapolis.

