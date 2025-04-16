Regrading Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Trent Baalke fare?

Reviewing the Jacksonville Jaguars' and previous general manager Trent Baalke's performance at their most recent annual draft event seems appropriate now that the 2025 NFL Draft is approaching.

The Jaguars will remember the 2024 NFL Draft with pride after selecting Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU, and he went on to become one of the top offensive playmakers in the league in year one.

Although Thomas was Jacksonville's top performer from the draft class, other selections such as Maason Smith, a second-round pick, Jarrian Jones, a third-round pick, and particularly Cam Little, a sixth-round pick, also showed promise.

Full list of Jaguars' draft picks in 2024

Brian Thomas Jr., Wide receiver, LSU (First round, No. 23)

Grade: A+

Brian Thomas Jr. was incredibly productive and efficient in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He immediately became quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite target, ending the season with 87 receptions, 1,282 yards (third in the league), and 10 touchdowns. Only Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, who were also ex-LSU receivers, had more receiving yards than him.

Thomas was one of the Jaguars' few bright lights from the 2024 season, as he showed off his downfield threat abilities all season long.

Maason Smith, Defensive tackle, LSU (Second round, No. 48)

Grade: B-

Maason Smith saw a lot of action with subpar output in his first six games of the season. His rhythm was halted in the middle of the season when he missed five games due to an ankle injury.

After regaining his fitness, Smith played a bigger part and was more productive in the final five games of 2024 for the Jaguars. He appears poised for a starting position in 2025 based on his overall rookie performance.

Jarrian Jones, Cornerback, Florida State (Third round, No. 96)

Grade: B

Jarrian Jones had a strong first season in the league with the Jags despite starting the season with a light workload.

His role expanded as the season went on, and he ultimately became a reliable player for the team at nickelback after making an impression in his brief appearances in the opening few weeks of the season.

Javon Foster, Offensive tackle, Missouri (Fourth round, No. 114)

Grade: E

Javon Foster made just four appearances with the Jags in his first season, and he didn't play a single offensive snap (12 snaps on STs).

Jordan Jefferson, Defensive tackle, LSU (Fourth round, No. 116)

Grade: D

Jordan Jefferson produced nothing noteworthy in his debut NFL season. He didn't play at all in the first six weeks, and when he did play later in the year, he was merely a rotational player. If he wants to earn a bigger role in 2025, he must show significant progress.

Deantre Prince, Cornerback, Ole Miss (Fifth round, No. 153)

Grade: C-

Surprisingly, Deantre Prince didn't play much for the Jags in his first season, given how poorly the secondary performed. However, Prince showed promise with five combined tackles, four solo tackles, and a pass breakup against the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season finale.

Keilan Robinson, Running back, Texas (Fifth round, No. 157)

Grade: D-

Despite being active for every game of the season, Keilan Robinson only took five offensive snaps and had to wait till Week 12 to make his debut for the Jags.

Cam Little, Kicker, Arkansas (Sixth round, No. 212)

Grade: A

Cam Little was extremely productive in the rookie season and appeared in all 17 Jacksonville Jaguars games. Little also showed consistency by making 27 of his 29 field goal attempts and converting all 27 extra point attempts.

The Jaguars won't be concerned about the kicker position for the next few years if Little continues to play this way.

Myles Cole, Edge rusher, Texas Tech (Seventh round, No. 236)

Grade: C

Even though he didn't contribute much, Myles Cole's rookie season total of 135 snaps is noteworthy for a seventh-round selection. It will be intriguing to see if he can build on that strong start and improve in his second season.

