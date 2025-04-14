Regrading Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Brett Veach fare?

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed another strong season in 2024, finishing first in the AFC standings and being the last team in the league to lose. The team lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, though, as they failed to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Ad

The Chiefs' successful 2022 draft class, which produced a number of vital players and rotational pieces, has been a major contributor to their recent success. The Chiefs concentrated on giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes an offensive weapon in last year's draft in an attempt to replicate similar draft success. They also acquired a left tackle with a second-round pick.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach targeted a number of other positions in the 2024 draft, but wide receiver and left tackle were probably the most important. Every rookie from Kansas City's 2024 draft class will be examined and graded here.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Full list of Chiefs' draft picks in 2024

Xavier Worthy, Wide receiver, Texas (First round, No. 28)

Grade: B+

Xavier Worthy's NFL record 40-yard dash time of 4.21 seconds made it obvious that his speed would be a big subject in his first season. And he didn't disappoint, as that speed helped stretch the field and cause problems for opposition defenses.

Worthy's first season as a professional was not without its challenges, but altogether, it was a respectable season. He played in 17 games and finished with 683 yards and six scores from 59 catches.

Ad

Worthy showed enough to suggest that he may easily become a key component of the Chiefs' offense moving forward.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kinglsey Suamataia, Offensive tackle, BYU (Second round, No. 63)

Grade: C

The Chiefs used Kingsley Suamataia as their starting left tackle to start the season, but he was dropped to a backup position after he showed signs of being too raw or unrefined. The rookie offensive tackle played 195 offensive snaps during the season, giving up three quarterback sacks and committing three penalties.

Suamataia will be looking to have a better season in his sophomore year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jared Wiley, Tight end, TCU (Fourth round, No. 131)

Grade: C-

Jared Wiley didn't play much in his first season since the Chiefs had a solid tight end depth last season, consisting of Travis Kelce and Noah Gray. He played in seven games, accumulating a mere seven receiving yards from a single reception, before he sustained an ACL tear during practice before Week 9.

Perhaps the former TCU standout will have more opportunities to play in 2025.

Ad

Jaden Hicks, Safety, Washington State (Fourth round, No. 133)

Grade: B

Jaden Hicks' contribution to the Chiefs defense grew a little bit as the season progressed. When he did play, he showed his flexibility by playing different roles and coming downhill with physicality.

Hicks participated in 17 games during his first season, recording 29 total tackles, three interceptions, and five passes defended.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hunter Nourzad, Offensive lineman, Penn State (Fifth round, No. 159)

Grade: B-

Hunter Nourzad participated in 17 games in his first season but did not start any of them. He showed promise and used his skill sets to improve the team's performance when he featured.

His involvement in 17 games in 2024 suggests that he will probably grow into a useful member of the Chiefs' offensive line in the future.

Kamal Hadden, Cornerback, Tennessee (Sixth round, No. 211)

Ad

Grade: N/A

Kamal Hadden was cut by the Chiefs after training camp, ending his brief time with the organization.

C.J. Hanson, Guard, Holy Cross (Seventh round, No. 248)

Grade: D

C.J. Hanson's rookie year did not go well; he finished 131st out of 135 guards in the league in 2024 with a 48.6 grade in PFF's ranking. Even though he demonstrated some encouraging traits, if he hopes to remain in Kansas City for an extended period of time, he will probably need to make significant progress in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.