Regrading Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Tom Telesco fare?

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a new era under the stewardship of one-time Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll. The Raiders are looking to reclaim their spot as one of the better teams in the stacked AFC.

Ad

The franchise started its rebuild last season with the 2024 NFL draft. Let's revisit its draft selections and examine how the players fared.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grading Raiders' draft picks in 2024

Brock Bowers, tight end, Georgia - A+

Brock Bowers was hyped as the best tight end prospect to enter the league since Kyle Pitts. The Georgia Bulldogs product's skill set looked tailor-made for the professional level.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bowers more than lived up to expectations, earning first-team All-Pro honors as the best tight end in the league. Bowers led the Raiders in many statistical categories, and he looks like the real deal for the franchise.

Ad

Jackson Powers-Johnson, guard/center, Oregon - A

Jackson Powers-Johnson was as versatile as advertised. The Oregon Ducks product thrived in numerous Raiders offensive line roles and earned a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie team.

Powers-Johnson should soon be in a stable position. Once he does, Las Vegas' front office will consider his pick even more of a steal.

Delmar Glaze, offensive tackle, Maryland - B

Delmar Glaze was probably drafted as a backup tackle in his rookie season. He went on to start 14 games.

Ad

Glaze was a consistent presence on the team's offensive line as its de facto right tackle. However, he'll need to work on conceding fewer penalties in subsequent campaigns.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Decamerion Richardson, cornerback, Mississippi State - E

Decamerion Richardson had a forgettable rookie campaign. He started the season injured and ended it getting torched by opposing wide receivers.

He was only selected in the fourth round; however, if he wants to become a fixture in the ongoing rebuild, more will be expected from him next season.

Tommy Eichenberg, ILB, Ohio State - F

Tommy Eichenberg played in just 80 defensive snaps in his rookie season and recorded 13 tackles in 313 special teams snaps. He'll need to lock in and give the team reasons to feature him more prominently for the foreseeable future.

Ad

Dylan Laube, running back, New Hampshire - E

Dylan Laube played in just two offensive snaps last season. He hardly made an impact except for one significant return.

Trey Taylor, safety, Air Force - F

Trey Taylor played in just nine games in 2024 and didn't amass a single defensive snap. To make matters worse, he didn't record a single stat in 155 special teams snaps.

M.J. Devonshire, cornerback, Pittsburgh - TBD

M.J. Devonshire was waived ahead of the 2024 season. He made his way to the practice squad but has yet to make his NFL debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.