Regrading Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Joe Hortiz fare?

The Los Angeles Chargers undoubtedly had one of the most influential rookie groups in the NFL last season, and it was a major factor in the team's relatively strong campaign in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year under the guidance of their General Manager Joe Hortiz.

Los Angeles had to depend on several of its rookie draft selections, including Cam Hart, Ladd McConkey, Tarheeb Still, and Joe Alt, all of whom turned out to be important players in the season. The Bolts' 2024 NFL Draft additions totaled over 3,400 offensive and defensive snaps in their debut season.

Full list of Chargers' draft picks in 2024

Joe Alt, Offensive tackle, Notre Dame (First round, No. 5)

Grade: A

Joe Alt, throughout his first season in the league, showed why the Los Angeles Chargers used a high-draft pick to select him at No. 5. The former Notre Dame star played in 16 regular-season games and one playoff game, giving up just 24 pressures. He also showed throughout 2024 that he is an excellent run blocker.

Given that Alt had spent his college career on the left side and was relatively inexperienced at the right side, it was even more impressive that he played effectively at the right tackle position in his debut season.

Alt's first season excites fans about what he can provide to the Chargers in the future.

Ladd McConkey, Wide receiver, Georgia (Second round, No. 34)

Grade: A

Ladd McConkey rapidly established himself as QB Justin Herbert's top target in his debut year in the league. He set franchise records for a rookie receiver with 82 receptions and 1,149 receiving yards. He also finished his debut season ranked 10th in the league in yardage total.

McConkey, who appears to be a future building component for the Chargers, also set a record in the postseason game against the Houston Texans, recording nine catches for 197 yards, the most by a rookie in NFL history.

Junior Colson, Linebacker, Michigan (Third round, No. 69)

Grade: C

Junior Colson saw little action and made only one start during his shaky debut season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Injuries also presented some difficulties for him, such as an appendectomy during training camp and a hamstring ailment in the middle of the season that saw him placed on injured reserve.

Colson is still considered as a player with potential who may play a larger role in the future.

Justin Eboigbe, Defensive tackle, Alabama (Fourth round, No. 105)

Grade: D

Despite being a versatile member of the team, Justin Eboigbe received a low overall performance grade because of his little playing time (26 defensive snaps) and lack of influence on the field in the few games he played. He had a below-average season last year, ranking 207th out of 218 defensive tackles in terms of overall PFF grade.

Tarheeb Still, Cornerback, Maryland (Fifth round, No. 137)

Grade: B+

Tarheeb Still had 14 appearances in 2024 and performed admirably when used. He tied for the second-most interceptions among rookies last season with four at the end of the season. He also had the third-highest defensive PFF grade of any rookie CB with at least 500 snaps, at 73.7.

Cam Hart, Cornerback, Notre Dame (Fifth round, No. 140)

Grade: B-

Similar to Still, Cam Hart had a strong rookie season and used his size and quickness to strengthen the Chargers defense.

Particularly when injuries struck the Chargers' defensive back room, Hart showed promise as a run stopper and in man coverage. He recorded 37 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and seven pass deflections in 14 games (six starts).

Kimani Vidal, Running back, Troy University (Sixth round, No. 181)

Grade: C+

Although Kimani Vidal had little playing time in his first season because of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, he capitalized on his few opportunities, demonstrating his elusiveness.

Vidal is expected to keep improving and adding more dynamics to the Chargers' offense with the possibility of more playing time in 2025.

Brenden Rice, Wide receiver, USC (Seventh round, No. 225)

Grade: Incomplete

Brenden Rice spent significant time on injured reserve during his rookie season in the league, making just three appearances with no starts.

Cornelius Johnson, Wide receiver, Michigan (Seventh round, No. 253

Grade: N/A

Cornelius Johnson was cut by the Chargers after the preseason last year.

