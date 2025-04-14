Regrading Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Chris Grier fare?

The Miami Dolphins had a mixed 2024 regular season. The franchise was in the playoff picture for the majority of the season before they trailed off, eventually ending the campaign with an 8-9 record.

The Dolphins started the campaign by making seven picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Now that these picks have played in their first full campaign, it's time to regrade Dolphins GM Chris Grier's choices.

Grading Dolphins' 2024 NFL draft picks

Chop Robinson, Edge Rusher, Penn State - A-

It took Chop Robinson a while to get his first sack in the NFL, but he was sensational after that milestone moment. Robinson racked up 6.0 sacks as a rookie and was a nightmare for opposing QBs in the second half of the campaign.

Robinson's efforts earned him a nomination for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. He will be a key part of the Miami defense for the next decade.

Patrick Paul, Offensive Tackle, Houston - C

Patrick Paul started just three games in his rookie campaign. He'll need to play more offensive snaps to prove his worth after being picked in the second round.

However, Paul's intangibles should serve him well in Mike McDaniel's offense.

Jaylen Wright, Running Back, Tennessee - C-

Jaylen Wright was firmly behind De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert on the running back depth chart. He started just one game in Year 1, recording a stat line of 68 carries, 249 rushing yards and zero rushing TDs.

Wright will hope for more touches in the backfield now that Mostert has departed for greener pastures.

Mohamed Kamara, Edge Rusher, Colorado State - F

Five games, zero starts and no stats of note in Year 1 for the Colorado State product. He's entering a make-or-break preseason in 2025.

Malik Washington, Wide Receiver, Virginia - C

Malik Washington had the fifth-most catches and receiving yards on the team in his rookie season. That's not bad for a Round 5 pick in the 2024 Draft.

Patrick McMorris, Safety, California - E

He recorded a single tackle in six appearances in Year 1. He'll hope for more chances to prove his worth in his sophomore campaign.

Tahj Washington, Wide Receiver, USC - F

No games for the USC Trojans product in Year 1.

