Regrading New England Patriots 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Eliot Wolf fare?

The 2024 season for the New England Patriots, for the most part, focused on initiating a rebuild, identifying players for future development, and cultivating young talent in critical positions, rather than on victory totals or individual statistics.

In that regard, bringing in players who will influence their future in the draft was the most crucial thing for general manager Eliot Wolf. However, based on the rookies' performances from last season, the team didn't exactly select the right players in the 2024 draft.

Drake Maye, the team's first-round pick and quarterback, had a promising first year, but the other draft class members were either poor or didn't have enough playing time.

Full list of Patriots' draft picks in 2024

Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina (First round, No. 3)

Grade: B

Drake Maye made his first start in Week 6, following early struggles from Jacoby Brissett. Maye showed promise and significantly improved the team's quarterback situation in his rookie season, throwing for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns with a 66.6% completion rate.

He had 10 interceptions, which was one area where he struggled, but he might be far more accurate going forward with a stronger offensive plan.

Maye has the ability to improve the Patriots' offensive potential in 2025 and subsequent years, based on what we observed in Year 1.

Ja’Lynn Polk, Wide receiver, Washington (Second round, No. 37)

Grade: D

No matter which angle you're looking at it from, Ja'Lynn Polk had a poor first campaign. His first season in the league revealed all of the red flags that had been raised about him before the draft, including questions about his speed and ability to create separation.

He struggled to have a big impact in the passing game, as evidenced by his 12 receptions for 87 yards and two scores in his rookie season. He had four drops from 33 targets as well.

Caedan Wallace, Offensive tackle, Penn State (Third round, No. 68)

Grade: D

The New England Patriots used Caedan Wallace as a sixth offensive lineman option early in the season. In the few instances he played, he showed his versatility by playing both tackle positions. However, he was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury sustained late in the season, which prevented him from playing much in the second half of the season.

Layden Robinson, Guard, Texas A&M

Grade: C-

Layden Robinson started for the Patriots at right guard in the first four games of the season. However, he was so poor in Week 4, giving up seven pressures against the San Francisco 49ers, that he was benched after then.

With a new coach in charge of the team in 2025, Robinson may find his rhythm next season.

Javon Baker, Wide receiver, UCF (Fourth round, No. 110)

Grade: D+

Javon Baker only managed one reception for 12 yards in his rookie season, which came against the Buffalo Bills' reserves in the regular season finale.

Baker struggled to contribute on the field, not making a difference despite being assigned to special teams. Although he looked promising during his final season at UCF, his first-year performance in the NFL was disappointing.

Marcellas Dial, Cornerback, South Carolina (Sixth round, No. 180)

Grade: C-

Marcellas Dial contributed significantly on special teams, playing 81% of the snaps, but he didn't get enough opportunity to impress at his primary position.

Joe Milton, Quarterback, Tennessee (Sixth round, No. 193)

Grade: C

Joe Milton only appeared in one game for the Patriots last season, their victory over the Buffalo Bills in the regular season finale. He looked promising, but not enough to unseat Drake Maye as the starting QB for the Patriots.

The Patriots have traded Milton to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Jaheim Bell, Tight end, Florida State (Seventh round, No. 231)

Grade: D

Jaheim Bell also didn't get enough opportunities to perform in his rookie season, as he was only targeted three times and recorded only two catches.

