Regrading New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Mickey Loomis fare?

The New Orleans Saints had a frustrating 2024 season. The Saints started the season with consecutive wins against the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. However, the franchise ended the season with three more wins, finishing with a 5-12 record.

With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, let's revisit the 2024 class and how Saints general manager Mickey Loomis fared.

Grades for Saints' draft picks in 2024

Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State - A

Taliese Fuaga joined the Saints and became a Day 1 starter with the franchise. The Oregon State product filled a major need for the franchise at the left tackle position.

Fuaga was a significant reason for the Saints' improved rushing attack. He did that by fearlessly battling against some of the best pass rushers. The Saints might have struck gold with their 2024 Day 1 pick.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama - B+

Kool-Aid McKinstry thrived under Nick Saban's guidance at Alabama and was viewed as a potential game-changer at cornerback. In Year 1, the Saints were treated to numerous impressive showings from the Crimson Tide product.

McKinstry has impeccable technique, impressive awareness and top-notch durability. He'll be a major building block for Kellen Moore's side for the foreseeable future.

Spencer Rattler, Quarterback, South Carolina - C

Spencer Rattler was once considered the best quarterback in his recruiting class. That was a class that had 2024 first-overall pick Caleb Williams. However, numerous off-the-field issues ranked Rattler's stock, and saw him off the board in the fifth round.

Rattler had a mixed rookie season as Derek Carr's primary backup and an occasional emergency shotcaller. His performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will give the Saints renewed optimism about his potential.

Bub Means, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh - C-

Injuries ruined Bub Means' rookie season. The Pittsburgh product showed glimpses of his potential in a few games and ended Year 1 with nine catches, 118 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Jaylan Ford, Linebacker, Texas - C-

Jaylan Ford's rookie season was marred by injuries. The Texas Longhorns product featured prominently on special teams, but his year was ended after a fractured fibula against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Khristian Boyd, Defensive Tackle, Northern Iowa - E

Khristian Boyd ended his rookie season with three tackles. He hardly featured after the first four games of the regular season.

Josiah Ezirim, Offensive Tackle, Eastern Kentucky - TBD

Remained on the Saints' practice squad for the entire regular season. He'll hope for more opportunities in 2025.

