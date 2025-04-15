Regrading New York Jets 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Joe Douglas fare?

As the New York Jets prepare for the 2025 draft, it would seem appropriate to assess their 2024 draft class' performance in their first NFL season.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, the team's first-round pick, was decent in his rookie season, especially when the Jets' injury problems at both right and left tackle forced him to start more games than originally planned in the second half of the season. Braelon Allen, who was selected in the fourth round, occasionally showed promise, but the other members of the draft class did not make a significant impression in 2024.

Based on their performance from last season and their draft standing prior to that, we have graded each Jets rookie from 2024 below.

Full list of Jets' draft picks in 2024

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive tackle, Penn State (First round, No. 11)

Grade: C

Although Olumuyiwa Fashanu didn't play poorly for a rookie, he certainly should have performed better in his first season given his standing as a top-15 draft pick. He still has a lot of work to do if he is to establish himself as a mainstay in New York's offense.

If there's any positive to take from his performance last year, it's that he will probably be an asset to the Jets in the future due to his versatility and ability to switch positions.

Malachi Corley, Wide receiver, Western Kentucky (Third round, No. 65)

Grade: D-

Malachi Corley had a disappointing rookie season. Despite some flashes, he didn't measure up to the expectations of a third-round draft pick in the end due to a lack of playing time, poor on-field performance, and significant errors made in the few games he did play.

Corley only managed three receptions for 16 yards and two rushes for 26 yards in his first season. The Jets, however, appear to have faith in his abilities and expect him to keep growing into a useful player in the future.

Braelon Allen, Running back, Wisconsin (Fourth round, No. 134)

Grade: B+

Braelon Allen completed his rookie season with 334 running yards on 92 rushes and 148 receiving yards on 19 catches while playing in all 17 games.

Allen made a great start to his professional career, especially considering that he was the league's youngest player last season. He had the most scrimmage yards in a season (482) of any NFL rusher under 21 since at least 1973.

Jordan Travis, Quarterback, Florida State (Fifth round, No. 171)

Grade: N/A

Jordan Travis suffered a serious lower left leg injury during his final year of college at Florida State, which prevented him from playing for the New York Jets last season.

Isaiah Davis, Running back, South Dakota State (Fifth round, No. 173)

Grade: C+

After playing just six offensive snaps in the first 11 games of the 2024 season, Isaiah Davis's role grew in the tail end of his rookie year, particularly during the injury absence of RB1 Breece Hall.

He averaged 5.8 yards per run on 30 carries for 174 yards and one touchdown, despite not starting any games. He also added nine catches for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Davis will probably remain a useful member of the Jets' offense in 2025 due to his ability to produce as a rusher and a receiver.

Qwan'tez Stiggers, Cornerback, CFL (Sixth round, No. 176)

Grade: C

Since he didn't start any game until Week 15, Qwan'tez Stiggers also didn't play enough during his rookie year. He did, however, show potential when he started in the Jets' 32–25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in December, recording four tackles and two run stops.

Jaylen Key, Safety, Alabama (Seventh round, No. 257)

Grade: N/A

Jaylen Key did not make the Jets' final 53-man roster.

