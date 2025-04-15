Regrading Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Omar Khan fare?

The Pittsburgh Steelers made seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some of the players selected turned out to be valuable contributors to Mike Tomlin's side, while the rest spent significant time on the sidelines.

With their rookie season in the rearview mirror, let's look at how Omar Khan's selections performed.

Grading Steelers' 2024 NFL draft picks

Troy Fautanu, Tackle, Washington - TBD

Troy Fautanu showed promise in the first two weeks of the regular season. However, the Washington Huskies product's knee injury in Week 3 prematurely ended his rookie campaign.

Fautanu is a gritty and versatile offensive lineman. He should be back for the 2025 season, potentially protecting a new starting quarterback in his sophomore campaign.

Zach Frazier, Center, West Virginia - A

Zach Frazier thrived as the new starting center for Mike Tomlin's side. He did so well that he snagged the 2024 Joe Greene Performance Award, which is given to the team's top rookie.

Frasier was a key part of the Steelers' offensive line in Year 1. He figures to be at the center of the team's offense for the foreseeable future.

Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver, Michigan - F

Roman Wilson's injury issues cost him a spot on the game-time roster, and the Steelers might be wondering when he'll be back in full action.

Payton Wilson, Linebacker, NC State - A+

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected 2023 Butkus Award winner Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson came as good as advertised from his time with NC State.

The linebacker played in all 17 games, amassing 49 solo tackles, two pass deflections and one interception. He ranked second in the team for total tackles and should only get better with experience.

Mason McCormick, Guard, South Dakota State - A

Mason McCormick thrived in his first season in the NFL. The South Dakota State product took over the starting right guard position in Week 5 and never looked back.

McCormick was a rock on the side's offensive line. In 2024, he gave up two sacks and conceded two penalties.

Logan Lee, Defensive Lineman, Iowa - E

Spent his rookie campaign on injured reserve.

Ryan Watts, Cornerback, Texas - E

He also spent his rookie season on IR.

