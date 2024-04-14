Regrading Rams' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Les Snead?

The Los Angeles Rams had a stellar 2023 season, returning to the postseason after a one-year absence. Most of it was down to Les Sneed's work in the front office, as the franchise began a long-overdue rebuild.

Ahead of the 2024 season, we'll examine how the Rams' 2023 rookies performed.

Full list of Rams' draft picks in 2023

Here's a look at how the Los Angeles Rams 2023 draft picks performed in the just concluded NFL season:

Round 2, Pick 36 - Steve Avila, G, TCU

Grade: A

Steve Avila started every game for the Rams in his rookie season. He looks like the real deal at the guard position.

Round 3, Pick 77 - Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

Grade: B

Bryon Young started 16 out of 17 games for the Rams and was a standout defensive rookie. He's a name to watch out for in the coming years.

Round 3, Pick 89 - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

Grade: A

For a reason, Kobie Turner was a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He led all rookies with nine sacks and will get more opportunities due to Aaron Donald's shock retirement.

Round 4, Pick 128 - Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Grade: Nil

We hope Stetson Bennett is fine. In September, he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and didn't play a single game in his rookie season.

Round 5, Pick 161 - Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State

Grade: C

Nick Hampton was a decent rotational piece in year one.

Round 5, Pick 174 - Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

Grade: C-

Warren McClendon featured in six games, all from the bench. He should see more snaps in his sophomore season.

Round 5, Pick 175 - Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Grade: C-

Davis Allen was a serviceable backup pass catcher and blocker in year one.

Round 5, Pick 177 - Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Grade: A+

Puka Nacua was arguably the greatest steal of the 2023 NFL draft. The BYU product earned a Pro Bowl selection and broke NFL wide receiver rookie records. He and Cooper Kupp make up one of the most fearsome pass-catching duos in Los Angeles Rams' history.

Round 6, Pick 182 - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

Grade: C

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was a serviceable backup cornerback in year one.

Round 6, Pick 189 - Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska

Grade: C-

Ochaun Mathis was a backup in just over a handful of games in his rookie season.

Round 7, Pick 215 - Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

Grade: C

Zach Evans contributed to the Rams' potent running game in year one.

Round 7, Pick 223 - Ethan Evans, P, Wingate

Grade: C+

Ethan Evans came in and became an instant starter in Los Angeles. Los Angeles have found a long-term punter for their rebuild.

Round 7, Pick 234 - Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

Grade: C-

Jason Taylor II was a serviceable backup for the Rams' safety position in year one.

Round 7, Pick 259 - Desjuan Johnson, EDGE, Toledo

Grade: C

Desjuan Johnson got the job done when called upon. Los Angeles might already have its Aaron Donald replacement in-house.

How many draft picks do the Rams have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Los Angeles has 11 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, including its first first-round pick since it selected Jared Goff with the number one pick in the 2016 draft.

Here's a look at this year's picks:

Round 1, Pick 19

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 3, Pick 99 (Resolution JC-2A selection)

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 5, Pick 155 (from the Pittsburgh Steelers)

Round 6, Pick 196

Round 6, Pick 209 (compensatory pick)

Round 6, Pick 213 (compensatory pick)

Round 6, Pick 217 (compensatory pick)

Round 7, Pick 254 (compensatory pick)