Regrading Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL draft picks: How did John Schneider fare?

The Seattle Seahawks selected eight players in the 2024 NFL Draft. That rookie class didn't perform as well as the team had hoped, but they had a few standout starters during the season, like linebacker Tyrice Knight and defensive tackle Byron Murphy, with whom the Seahawks could develop for the future.

Considering that he was selected in the fourth round, AJ Barner also had a decent rookie season, but the class didn't have many good first-year performers other than those three. Let's take a look at each 2024 draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks and their season-long performances from their rookie year.

Full list of Seahawks' draft picks in 2024

Byron Murphy II, Defensive lineman, Texas (First round, No. 16)

Grade: B-

Byron Murphy II's NFL debut season was generally uneventful. He had a respectable season overall but didn't have the defensive impact many had anticipated after he was drafted.

Although he didn't produce as much as his range of abilities suggested, the former Texas standout established a strong connection with Dre'Mont Jones and Leonard Williams before the regular season ended.

Christian Haynes, Guard, UConn (Third round, No. 81)

Grade: C

Christian Haynes still has plenty of time to establish himself as a key member of the Seahawks' offensive line, but following the opportunity he was given, he didn't perform well enough in his rookie campaign.

Haynes had the chance to secure the right guard position during the first half of the season but was unable to accomplish that despite Anthony Bradford's struggles.

Haynes was unable to hold the starting RG position even after Bradford sustained an injury in November, eventually losing the starting spot to sixth-round pick Sataoa Laumea.

Tyrice Knight, Linebacker, UTEP (Fourth round, No. 118)

Grade: A

Tyrice Knight was arguably the best of the pack out of all the players the Seahawks selected in last year's draft. He was promoted to full-time starting linebacker after the team had cut Tyrel Dodson halfway through the season and looked comfortable playing with Ernest Jones IV at the inside LB positions.

Knight produced 88 total tackles (34 solo tackles), 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 16 games, starting nine. He showed enough to suggest that he could remain a mainstay at inside linebacker for years to come.

AJ Barner, Tight end, Michigan (Fourth round, No. 121)

Grade: B+

AJ Barner was a vital rotational member behind Noah Fant in his rookie season. Apart from ranking second among the team's TEs with 534 offensive snaps, he finished third in receiving touchdowns (three) and seventh in receptions (25).

Barner played a significant role in the offense last year, but if he gets better at blocking, he may even be given a bigger role in 2025.

Nehemiah Pritchett, Cornerback, Auburn (Fifth round, No. 136)

Grade: C

Nehemiah Pritchett's first season with the Seahawks was average at best. Even though he played when other players were injured, his performances were widely seen as subpar, especially at his primary cornerback position.

Nevertheless, Pritchett showed that he could be a future member of the Swahawks' cornerback rotation.

Sataoa Laumea, Offensive lineman, Utah (Sixth round, No. 179)

Grade: B-

Sataoa Laumea, who had missed the first 11 games of the season, was given his chance after Anthony Bradford's ankle injury. Soon after, he owned the starting right guard role, beating out competition from fellow rookie Christian Haynes.

Although Laumea didn't have a particularly outstanding season, he showed enough to be considered for a rotational spot next year.

D.J. James, Cornerback, Auburn (Sixth round, No. 192)

Grade: N/A

D.J. James was waived by the Seahawks before the 2024 season started.

Mike Jerrell, Offensive lineman, Findlay (Six round, No. 207)

Grade: C+

Mike Jerrell's first start of the season came at right tackle against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 as the Hawks battled injuries to starters at the position.

Jerrell helped the Seahawks earn a commanding 34-14 victory. He took 60 offensive snaps in all, and quarterback Geno Smith was sacked only once.

Jerrell also played a sizable number of snaps in the two games that followed but didn't see much action after then. He appeared to have thrown himself into contention for a rotational role in Seattle's offensive tackle in 2025.

