Regrading Steelers' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Omar Khan?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had seven picks during the 2023 NFL Draft last year, with four in the top 100 selections. They had a relatively successful draft class, which helped them to return to the NFL Playoffs. This happened despite the team suffering through poor quarterback play for most of the season. As a result, it made major changes in that position this year.

Finding solid contributors in any draft can sometimes be challenging, but teams that can do so can often set themselves up for future success. One year removed from the 2023 NFL Draft, here's how each of the Steelers' selections grade out after their rookie seasons.

Full list of Steelers' draft picks in 2023

Broderick Jones, Offensive Tackle, Georgia Bulldogs

Grade: B

The offensive line has been a major issue in Pittsburgh for several years, so the team wasted no time trying to improve here in the 2023 NFL Draft. It used its first-round selection on Broderick Jones, one of the highest-rated OT prospects. He started 11 of their 17 games and should be an important factor in 2024.

Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback, Penn State Nittany Lions

Grade: A

Many around the NFL suggested that the Steelers may take Joey Porter Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft, and that's what they did. His father is a legendary linebacker for the franchise, and Porter also filled one of their biggest needs at CB. He finished fifth place in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, so they nailed this pick.

Keeanu Benton, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin Badgers

Grade: B

Although the Steelers didn't necessarily need a DT, Keeanu Benton played a solid role for the team last year. He appeared in all 17 games and played nearly 50% of their defensive snaps, including nine starts.

Darnell Washington, Tight End, Georgia Bulldogs

Grade: D

With Pat Freiermuth already on their roster, drafting a TE was an odd choice. Darnell Washington recorded just seven receptions last year despite suiting up for all 17 of their games.

Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin Badgers

Grade: C

The mid-to-late rounds of any draft are where teams hope to find useful rotational pieces to contribute to their rosters. The Steelers found one in Nick Herbig, who played in all 17 games with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Cory Trice Jr., Cornerback, Purdue Boilermakers

Grade: C

Doubling up on CBs was a wise move for the Steelers, as it was one of their biggest needs in the 2023 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, their second pick, Cory Trice Jr., was placed on the injured reserve list and missed the entire season.

Spencer Anderson, Offensive Lineman, Maryland Terrapins

Grade: B

Seventh-round picks often get from rosters or added to a team's practice squad. Spencer Anderson did better than that in Pittsburgh, appearing in eight games as an OL for their special teams unit.