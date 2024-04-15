Regrading Texans' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Nick Caserio?

The Houston Texans had a phenomenal 2023 NFL season, largely due to some phenomenal front-office decisions. The Texans struck gold with their coaching hires and draft selections for the 2023 season.

This article will explore the Texans' rookies' performance in 2023.

Full list of Texans' draft picks in 2023

Here's a look at how the Houston Texans' rookies performed in year one:

Round 1, Pick 2 - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Grade: A+

C. J. Stroud had one of the greatest seasons ever for a rookie quarterback. The Ohio State Buckeyes product was in the MVP race for most of the season, and he led the Texans to an unlikely playoff berth.

Stroud deservedly won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, was named a Pro Bowler in year one and is easily the most promising passer in the NFL.

Round 1. Pick 3 - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Grade: A

The Houston Texans went 2/2 with their first-round picks in 2023. Will Anderson Jr. was as good as advertised in year one and snagged the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. He was a menace for opposing quarterbacks and looks like the real deal in Houston.

Like Stroud, Anderson Jr. was named to the Pro Bowl in his first year in the pros. Barring injuries, it's difficult to see him not ending up as a top-three edge rusher in the league.

Round 2, Pick 62 - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

Grade: C

Juice Scruggs contributed decently in the games where he featured. He'll be more of an asset if he can stay healthy in subsequent seasons.

Round 3, Pick 69 - Tank Dell, WR, Houston

Grade: B+

Tank Dell was part of one of the league's most well-rounded wide receiver rooms. C. J. Stroud fed everyone the ball, and Dell was efficient when he got it.

Round 4, Pick 109 - Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU

Grade: C

Dylan Horton performed admirably as Will Anderson Jr.'s backup in year one. He should see more action shortly.

Round 5, Pick 167 - Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

Grade: C+

Henry To'oTo'o has the tools to be an elite linebacker. He showed just as much in year one.

Round 6, Pick 201 - Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

Grade: C

Jarrett Patterson had a top-notch rookie season as Houston's starting center before he suffered a leg injury. Once he's declared fit, he should return to his position.

Round 6, Pick 205 - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Grade: C-

Xavier Hutchinson was a decent backup wide receiver on a stacked Houston offense in 2023.

Round 7, Pick 248 - Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh

Grade: F

Brandon Hill only played two games (zero starts) in year one.

How many draft picks do the Texans have in the 2024 NFL draft?

Houston has nine picks in the upcoming NFL draft. They are:

Round 2, Pick 42 (from the Minnesota Vikings)

Round 2, Pick 59

Round 3, Pick 86 (from the Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 4, Pick 123 (from the Cleveland Browns)

Round 4, Pick 127

Round 6, Pick 188 (from the Minnesota Vikings)

Round 6, Pick 189 (from the Buffalo Bills)

Round 7, Pick 238 (from the New Orleans Saints)

Round 7, Pick 247

