10 memorable moments from the 2020 NFL Draft 

The 2020 NFL Draft was unlike any other, with the entire event unfolding digitally for the first time ever.

From the first overall pick announced virtually by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's home to a dog sitting in Bill Belichick's seat, the one-of-a-kind 2020 NFL Draft was full of surprises and memorable moments.

1. Bengals draft Joe Burrow

The No. 1 spot goes to the top pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Cincinnati Bengals have drafted Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hear from Head Coach Zac Taylor after the historic pick #SeizeTheDey #Bose https://t.co/QQPIuZnGDe — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 24, 2020

Burrow provided the Bengals with just what they needed after a 2-14 2019 season -- a franchise quarterback. The rookie passed for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games before suffering a season-ending left knee injury on Nov. 22, 2020.

2. Bill Belichick's dog steals the show

When the cameras cut to New England head coach Bill Belichick's War Room for the 37th pick of the draft, Belichick was nowhere to be found.

Still thinking about how Bill Belichick's dog stole the show at the 2020 NFL Draft 🥺😂 @Patriots pic.twitter.com/kEa5CzLCiR — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 13, 2021

Instead, Nike, the family dog, was sitting in the head coach's seat as the Patriots' pick arrived.

3. Javon Kinlaw's dad, overcome with joy, falls to floor

The San Francisco 49ers selected former South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Javon Kinlaw's dad's reaction to his son getting drafted 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f6amsidFbj — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

The only person who may have been happier than Kinlaw about the pick was his dad, who fell out of his chair after hearing his son get drafted.

4. Mike Vrabel shares interesting scene at his house

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appeared busy watching the draft unfold when the cameras cut to his house during Tennessee's first-round pick. Nearly everything else in the photo looks out of place.

No one:



Literally no one in the history of humankind:



Mike Vrabel's house: pic.twitter.com/08GRDHbym1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 24, 2020

5. Kliff Kingsbury shows off Arizona mansion

Arizona Cardinal's head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered a view inside his 7,000-square-foot home in Paradise Valley.

6. Lions reunite Okwara brothers

The Detriot Lions, who already had defensive end Romeo Okwara on their roster, took Julian Okwara, Romeo's brother, with the 67th pick in the third round.

7. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell snacks on M&Ms

One thing that has remained consistent throughout the NFL Draft: Roger Goodell fueling up on M&Ms. He kept a jar of the candy within reach while announcing the selections.

ROGER GOODELL TALKED ABOUT THE M&MS!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9IfvnjeTZ9 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 25, 2020

8. Packers make surprise pick, draft quarterback Jordan Love

Despite having then-two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is under contract through the end of the 2023 season, Green Bay traded up to draft Utah State's Jordan Love with the 26th pick.

With the 26th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select...



Jordan Love, QB, Utah State pic.twitter.com/g7JeERXS6D — PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020

Rodgers went on to win his third MVP award in 2020.

9. Cole Kmet gets a parade

The Chicago Bears drafted tight end Cole Kmet with the 43rd pick in the second round, and to celebrate, a parade passed through his neighborhood.

10. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer offers look inside his ranch

NFL fans got several views inside different coaches' and general managers' homes. One of the more memorable ones was Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's offseason ranch in Kentucky.