Remembering the longest field goal in NFL history

One of the bright spots of the Seattle Seahawks' 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was the 61-yard field goal by Seattle kicker Jason Myers.

The Seahawks were trailing 17-10 just before halftime and trying to put some points on the board against a tough Rams defense that ranks No. 2 in the NFL in fewest points and fewest yards allowed.

Opting against a Hail Mary try for a touchdown, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sent Myers out for a field goal attempt. Myers, a 2018 Pro Bowl pick who began his professional career in the Arena Football League, drilled the kick and cleared the crossbar with room to spare.

It was the longest field goal in the NFL this season, and the first to top the 60-yard benchmark.

Myers' three-pointer was a franchise record for the Seahawks the 17th field goal in NFL history to travel at least 61 yards.

The longest field goal in NFL history

What was the longest field goal in NFL history?

For that, go back to Dec. 8 2013, to a game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans at Mile High Stadium.

Matt Prater, an All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler who is still kicking today at 36 years old for the Detroit Lions -- in fact, Prater nailed a 59-yard game-winning field goal on Sunday -- was the Broncos' kicker at the time.

On a typically freezing-cold winter day in Denver, Prater was in a situation similar to the one Myers faced on Sunday. The Broncos were trailing the Titans just before halftime and looking to cut into the lead a bit.

Prater was sent out for a field goal that, if he made it, would set a new NFL record of 64 yards.

Prater made it.

Matt Prater 64 Yard Field Goal.... pic.twitter.com/63soMiNEI8 — edoardo calcagno (@foggy65) May 16, 2020

The record-setting kick didn't even give Denver the lead, but the Broncos celebrated as if they'd just won a playoff game. It's possible that Prater's big boot did inspire his teammates that day, however, considering they came out in the second half and destroyed the Titans; the final score was 51-28, Broncos.

That Denver Broncos team went on to make it all the way to the Super Bowl. Prater set another NFL record for total extra points (75) that season. He kicked four field goals in their AFC Championship Game win over the New England Patriots, but the Broncos were smoked in the Super Bowl by the Seahawks, 43-8.

Before Prater's 64-yarder, the longest field goal in NFL history had been 63 yards. New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey was the first to reach that mark in 1970, and it was later tied by Jason Elam (1998), Sebastian Janikowski (2011) and David Akers (2012).