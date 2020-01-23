Report: Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST News

23 Jan 2020, 17:42 IST SHARE

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

An arrest warrant has been issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown by the Florida Police Department in Hollywood on Wednesday. The charges he faces are burglary and battery, which his physical trainer was arrested for previously.

Brown has been charged for the same altercation against an attack on a truck driver. Reports have come in to suggest that Brown refused to cooperate with the Police previously and had supposedly locked himself in his house and has not left since then. In earlier instances, Brown was seen swearing at police officers, which was not linked to this same issue.

According to the documents from Hollywood Police Department, Brown initially threw a rock at the truck driver's truck, later entering the truck and hitting the driver several times over supposed payment issues. The driver was delivering personal belongings of Brown's from his place of residence in California but did not want to pay the driver.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler, Oakland Raider, and New England Patriot has seen several controversies since his release from the Raiders back in September after several complaints with the organization, including helmet issues, missing practices, and calling Raiders' general manager Mike Mayock by a derogatory term.

That all led to Brown having his guaranteed money being voided and demanding the team to release him. He was later on released and signed with the reigning Super Bowl champions New England Patriots.

AB played just 1 game for the Patriots, catching 4 passes for 56 yards and 1 touchdown before being released yet again due to allegations from accusers stating he sexually assasulted them.

Although he recently had a workout with the New Orleans Saints, Brown called that workout a "publicity stunt" and was not signed by them. His promising career seems to be unfortunately done in the NFL.

Once known as the best receiver in the league with the Steelers, who drafted him and developed him into the talent he was. it remains to be seen what happens next in his turbulent life.