Report: Bill Belichick inquired about coaching for the Washington Redskins

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Bill Belichick

The offseason for the Washington Redskins continues to get even more interesting, as a report has surfaced that current New England Patriots head coach and manager Bill Belichick had "inquired" about the coaching gig for the Redskins and New York Giants.

As I reported on #ArbellasEarlyEdition Tom Brady and his family are making preparations to move once the school year is over. And Belichick inquired about coaching jobs in Washington and NY after Jimmy G. was traded. @NBCSBoston @NBCSCameraGuys — Gary Tanguay (@Gary_Tanguay) January 17, 2020

It's unclear how authentic these reports are, but it is a rather interesting one. If NFL fans remember, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was traded in 2017 to the San Francisco 49ers. Reports then suggested that the relationship between Tom Brady, Belichick, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft was falling apart. But it is also important to note that Belichick has spent the majority of his life in Annapolis, Maryland, just a few miles down the road from FedEx Field, home of the Redskins.

Being the owner that he is, Dan Snyder certainly would have rejected the offer of Belichick to become the head coach of the Redskins, as he had this thought that previous head coach Jay Gruden was a mastermind that the team desperately needed. And with ex-general manager Bruce Allen gone, it would have been a fight of power since Belichick is both the head coach and general manager for the Patriots. Had this happened, the Redskins would certainly be on top of this league right now.

With a career 304-137 record in coaching, Belichick is certainly one of the best, if not the best head coach in the league. Despite their loss in the Wild Card round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs, he is responsible for 6 Superbowl championships brought to New England, and several MVPs for quarterback Tom Brady and other players. Assuming he'd bring the same system to Washington, Belichick would have certainly brought a truly good culture to the organization.

If the report is true, Redskins fans should be banging their heads on the table, wondering why Snyder did not take this opportunity to take the team to the next level. Nonetheless, the past is the past and with a complete overhaul now, the Redskins have something to look forward to now.