Report: Broncos linebacker Von Miller is under criminal investigation

After missing all of 2020 with an injury, Denver Broncos' star linebacker Von Miller is reportedly under investigation by a local police department.

According to Adam Schefter, Miller is under investigation by the Parker Police Department, located in Parker, Colorado, and no charges have been filed thus far.

Broncos' LB Von Miller is under investigation by the Parker Police Department and will be represented by noted Colorado attorney Harvey Steinberg, per reports. No charges have been filed and no information has been released as to what the investigation is about. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2021

According to Local KDVR News, Miller is, per sources, under investigation involving domestic violence allegations by his ex-fiancee. FOX31 in Denver obtained a statement from the local police about the nature of the investigation and next steps.

“The case is currently under investigation," the statement said. "No information can be released at this time. If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review.”

FOX31 also obtained a statement from the Broncos, acknowledging the investigation but giving little other information.

“We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information,” read the Broncos statement.

Earlier this month, Miller's ex-fiancee leaked alleged texts with Miller that showed a conversation around a potential pregnancy. It is unclear at this time whether the investigation is related to or involves the text messages or their contents. Neither Miller or any other parties involved in the investigation have released a formal statement or have had a party speak on their behalf.

Will Von Miller play in 2021?

Miller suffered a season-ending injury just days before the opening of the 2020 season, and has not played since. Alongside Bradley Chubb, Miller pairs for one of the best pass rushes in football on paper, should he return to the field. In 135 career games played he has one interception, nine fumble recoveries, and 106 sacks. In 2019, Miller had eight sacks, his lowest total since 2013 and the fewest he has had in a full NFL season.

Advertisement

According to Spotrac, the Broncos hold a club option for Miller for the 2021 season. The final year of a six-year $114 million contract signed in 2016, Miller would make 17.5 million in base salary and carry a cap hit of $22.2 million in 2021 should the Broncos pick up his option.