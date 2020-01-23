Report: Dan Snyder met with Maryland lawmakers to legalize betting in a new stadium

Suryaraj Jain

23 Jan 2020

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins

Washington Redskins' owner Dan Snyder reportedly met with Maryland lawmakers to discuss allowing legalized betting in the possible new stadium for the team.

The Redskins are in desperate need of a new stadium, as the team looks to become more competitive in the league and attract fans to the stadium. The supposed stadium would be a dome-like stadium located in Maryland, where currently FedEx Field is located in Landover. Just a few minutes from the nation's capital, FedEx Field has begun to age is certainly due for a renovation or a brand new stadium.

Snyder met with lawmakers in hopes to persuade them to legalize sports betting, which is currently illegal in Maryland. It is however legal in Virginia and D.C., both prime spots for Washington Redskins' fans. The initial hopes were that the Redskins would take over RFK Stadium, where the team previously played before moving to Landover, Maryland. If the plan moves forward, it would be a big deal for sports as the team would be brought back into its hometown. After all, they are named the Washington Redskins, not the Maryland Redskins. Maryland has a team called the Baltimore Ravens, but they are not associated with the D.C., Maryland, Virginia football culture for the most part.

Fans prefer for the Redskins to move back to RFK, as it will be the premier spot for the team and for watchers to enjoy the game in the heart of the Capital of the United States. It's unclear if anything has moved forward with the previous proposal, but with Snyder meeting with Maryland lawmakers now, it's likely that the stadium's future lies in Maryland and will not move back to Washington D.C. Hopefully Snyder's decision changes, but do not be surprised if the plans for the new stadium stay in Maryland.