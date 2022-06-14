REPORT: Two more women set to file civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson

The Deshaun Watson saga is apparently going to last much longer than many of us thought. Attorney (plaintiffs) Tony Buzbee has now informed Josh Voight of WEWS that two more women will come forth to file lawsuits accusing the star quarterback of sexual assault.

"Tony Buzbee tells me two more lawsuits will be filed against [Browns] quarterback Deshaun Watson. Per Buzbee, one case comes as a referral from an Atlanta lawyer. The second saw the HBO Real Sports coverage and came forward."

If this holds true, it will bring the number of lawsuits to 26. It has been reported that one of the newest plaintiffs saw the episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryan Gumbel featuring the case of Deshaun Watson and a few of the victims speaking.

The other plaintiff, according to Buzbee, was from a referral from a lawyer in Atlanta, Georgia. The news continues to get worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback as time moves on.

It also seems as if he has now changed his Twitter profile to private from public, as seen in the tweet below.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Why did Deshaun Watson go private? Did something happen? Why did Deshaun Watson go private? Did something happen? https://t.co/ISu3g05GBl

Will Deshaun Watson miss time on the field in 2022 for violating the NFL's conduct policy?

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

The Browns are well aware that their star quarterback, who is amidst a sexual assault civil investigation (a grand jury failed to indict him on criminal charges), may miss a considerable amount of time in 2022.

Watson has already missed the entire 2021 NFL season with the Houston Texans due to the investigation, which began back in the spring of last year.

The former Clemson University player last played in 2020, when he led the league with 4,823 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

The Browns have come under fire for signing Watson to a record-breaking five-year, $230 million contract.

Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Yes, the Browns!! Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans, but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland.

Despite a federal grand jury declining to press criminal charges against the star signal-caller, the NFL can still impose a penalty in the form of a suspension for violating the league's conduct policy.

Several players in the past, such as former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, were never charged with a crime after being accused of raping two different women on two different occasions.

The NFL still felt the need to suspend him for six games for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, which was later reduced down to four games.

If this is the case for the Browns' star quarterback, will the team be able to stay afloat in the AFC North? The team currently has Josh Dobbs, Jacoby Brissett, and former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback.

Mayfield has been at odds with the organization over the signing of Watson, who initially appeared to end his days as a starter in Cleveland. However, could both parties win by keeping Mayfield on the team for 2022?

Stay tuned as this story and investigation appear to have no end in sight.

