Revisiting A. J. Brown's 40 time: How fast was Eagles WR in 2019 NFL Combine?

A. J. Brown has established himself as one of the finest wideouts in the NFL over the years. He also won his first Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game on Feb. 9.

When Brown was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019, he did his 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds. His time is considered just around the average mark for most wideouts who do the drill.

Brown did not participate in some of the other drills like the 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle and three-cone drill at the Combine. He measured in at 6-foot-0.5 and weighed 226 lbs, after playing three years at Ole Miss.

During his time with the Rebels, Brown racked up 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns on 189 receptions across 36 games. He earned First-team All-Southeastern Conference honors in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The Tennessee Titans selected Brown in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, with the No. 51 pick. He was traded to the Eagles in April 2022.

Across his pro career so far, Brown has earned three Second-team All-Pro selections.

How did A. J. Brown fare in the 2024 NFL season?

Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles WR A. J. Brown - Source: Getty

A. J. Brown had a stellar 2024 season with the Eagles, which ended in him winning the Super Bowl.

During the regular season, the wideout recorded 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 receptions across 13 games. He posted five games with 100+ receiving yards and helped Philly win the NFC East.

In the playoffs, Brown tallied 163 yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions. He scored a touchdown in the Eagles' NFC title game against the Washington Commanders and caught another touchdown in Philly's 40-22 win in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

