Revisiting Aaron Rodgers' NFL Combine results: How good was 4x MVP's pre-draft profile?

Aaron Rodgers is set to become a free agent this offseason after being released by the New York Jets. There is still uncertainty about the quarterback's future for next season.

With Rodgers having to make a big decision on his future, some have been eager to learn more about the four-time MVP's traces into the big league, and how he fared at the NFL Combine back in 2005.

Rodgers completed his 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds at the Combine. He also did a 20-yard split in 2.79 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.71 seconds. The former California Golden Bears quarterback did a vertical leap of 34.5 inches and scored 39/50 on his Wonderlic test.

Notably, Rodgers did not partake in the Broad Jump, 20-yard Shuttle, Three Cone, Shuttle Split, 60-yard Shuttle and Four Square drills at the Combine.

However, Rodgers did enough to convince the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him in the first round with the No. 24 pick. He played 18 years with the franchise and led them to the Super Bowl title in 2011.

In the 2023 offseason, Rodgers signed for the Jets.

How did Aaron Rodgers fare in the 2024 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers playing for the New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Although Aaron Rodgers remained injury-free during the 2024 season, he failed to acclimatize as a Jets player. In his second and final year with New York, the quarterback completed 368 of 584 passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 17 games.

Rodgers led the Jets to a rather dismal third-place finish in the AFC East and the team ended the regular season with a 5-12 record.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers returns to the NFL in 2025. If he does, he will suit up for a new team.

