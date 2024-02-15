Revisiting Chiefs' 2022 Draft class: How Kansas City sailed through Tyreek Hill trade

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a haul of Draft capital. Hill joined the Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Following the trade, Chiefs critics argued that their Super Bowl window had closed. Even coach Andy Reid's biggest backers would have questioned his decision to path with a perennial Pro, but almost two years later, the Chiefs won the trade.

Chiefs' 2022 draft picks

The Kansas City Chiefs came into the 2022 NFL Draft with 10 Draft picks. They filled out their roster with those picks in preparation for a 2023 Super Bowl push.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 Draft picks are doing:

Round 1, No. 21 overall: Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington

Trent McDuffie has been a solid part of the Chiefs' rotation since getting drafted in 2022.

The Washington alum has played in 27 regular season games and helped the team to back-to-back Super Bowl wins. McDuffie has a career stat line of 124 total tackles and four sacks in 27 games.

Round 1, No. 30 overall: George Karlaftis, Defensive end, Purdue

George Karlaftis was a surprise late first-round pick in 2022, with the Purdue edge rusher expected to be selected higher. Karlaftis fell to the Chiefs, and he hasn't looked back since then.

The Purdue alum enjoyed a career year in 2022, recording 10.5 sacks in 16 games, improving under perennial Pro Bowler Chris Jones.

Round 2, No. 54 overall: Skyy Moore, Wide receiver, Western Michigan

The Chiefs drafted Skyy Moore as a direct replacement for Tyreek Hill. Moore was one of college football's best players heading into the Draft, and it's clear that Andy Reid and Co. were intrigued by his potential.

However, since joining the Chiefs, Moore has served mainly as a return specialist. He has done the most damage on that side of the ball.

Round 2, No. 62 overall: Bryan Cook, Safety, Cincinnati

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Cook to add to their depleted secondary unit. Since arriving, Cook has contributed solidly to one of the NFL's best defenses.

Round 3, No. 103 overall: Leo Chenal, Linebacker, Wisconsin

Leo Chenal joined the Chiefs after a stellar collegiate career in Wisconsin. Chenal has impressed mainly since then and hasn't missed a single regular-season game.

Round 4, No. 135 overall: Joshua Williams, Cornerback, Fayetteville State

Joshua Williams was drafted out of an HBCU, becoming the first player since 2020 to receive the honor.

Williams has been impressive in his young NFL career, missing one regular-season game during his time in the league.

Round 5, No. 145 overall: Darian Kinnard, Offensive tackle, Kentucky

Darian Kinnard was tipped to be the Chiefs' starting right tackle on entering the league. He has lived up to the billing, acting as one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' biggest protectors.

Round 7, No. 243 overall: Jaylen Watson, Cornerback, Washington State

The Kansas City Chiefs are stacked at the cornerback position, but that hasn't stopped Watson from seeing regular action.

The Washington State alum has been immense when called upon and represents the future of the team's secondary.

Round 7, No. 251 overall: Isiah Pacheco, Running back, Rutgers

Isiah Pacheco has been the Chiefs' best player from the 2022 NFL Draft. He's a borderline Pro Bowler who has contributed significantly to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 2023 and 2024.

Round 7, No. 259 overall: Nazeeh Johnson, Safety, Marshall

After appearing in 11 games in his rookie season, Nazeeh Johnson suffered a torn ACL heading into the 2023 NFL season. He subsequently missed his sophomore season but looks forward to returning to the gridiron in 2024.