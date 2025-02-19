  • home icon
Revisiting Jayden Daniels' 40 time: How fast was Commanders QB in 2024 NFL combine?

By Arnold
Modified Feb 19, 2025 15:32 GMT
Revisiting Jayden Daniels' 40 time: How fast was Commanders QB in 2024 NFL combine? - Source: Imagn

Jayden Daniels had a fabulous rookie season with the Washington Commanders. The quarterback led his team to the NFC championship game, where they lost to eventual Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Notably, Daniels did not partake in any of the drills at the NFL Combine. However, he reportedly did a 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds during his time at Arizona State. Daniels is considered considerably quick for a quarterback since the average 40-time for signal-callers is around 4.93 seconds.

Daniels began his collegiate career at Arizona State in 2019. He played three seasons with the Sun Devils before transferring to LSU in 2022, where he played for two seasons.

In his final collegiate season, Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, beating Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix to the coveted award.

During his five-year college career, Daniels completed 953 of 1,438 passes for 12,749 yards with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns across 55 games, posting a 37-18 record.

In his Heisman-winning season, Daniels completed 236 of 327 passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also contributed 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries helping LSU to a 9-3 record.

The Commanders then selected Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

How did Jayden Daniels fare in the 2024 NFL season?

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels- Source: Imagn

Jayden Daniels didn't take long to acclimatize to the NFL. In his rookie year with the Commanders, the quarterback completed 331 of 480 passes for 3,560 yards for 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries leading the Commanders to a second-place finish in the NFC East with a 12-5 record.

In the postseason, Daniels completed 75 of 114 passes for 822 yards and five touchdowns with one interception, while adding 135 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Washington made it to the NFC championship game. Daniels was also named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Daniels and the Commanders have set the bar high after his rookie season, and the Super Bowl dream may happen sooner than later.

