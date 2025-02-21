Revisiting Matthew Stafford's NFL Combine results: How good was Rams QB's pre-draft profile?

Matthew Stafford has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL over the past 15 years. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the top pick in 2009 and was traded to the LA Rams in 2021. Stafford led the Rams to the Super Bowl title in 2022, but it appears that he could be leaving LA this offseason.

Since Stafford is now 37, he might have lost some of his pace in comparison to his younger days. On that note, here's a look back at his NFL scouting combine results from the showpiece event in 2009.

Stafford did his 40-yard dash in 4.81 seconds. He also did the 20-yard shuttle in 4.47 seconds, the 20-yard split in 2.75 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.65 seconds. The former Georgia quarterback also did a vertical leap of 30.5 inches.

Here's a summary of Stafford's results from the combine:

40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds

40 Yard (MPH): 17.01 (MPH)

20 Yard Split: 2.75 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.65 seconds

Wonderlic: 38 (0-50)

Vertical Leap: 30.5 inches

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.47 seconds

Stafford played three years at Georgia. The signal-caller completed 564 of 987 passes for 7,731 yards with 51 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He also rushed for 207 yards and six touchdowns on 141 attempts across 39 games.

How did Matthew Stafford fare in the 2024 NFL season?

Matthew Stafford had a fairly strong 2024 regular season. The Rams signal-caller completed 340 of 517 passes for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He helped LA clinch the NFC West with a 10-7 record.

Stafford and the Rams then beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 in the wild-card round. The quarterback threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 19 passes.

However, the Rams' postseason run came to an end in the divisional round when they lost 28-22 to eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Stafford threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 26 passes against Philly but was also sacked five times.

It now remains to be seen whether Stafford will return to the Rams next season. Although the quarterback has two years remaining on his current deal, LA is reportedly considering a trade for the veteran.

