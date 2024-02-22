Revisiting Puka Nacua's NFL Combine: How good was Rams WR's pre-draft profile?

Puka Nacua had one of the best rookie wide receiver seasons in NFL history in 2023. The BYU alum broke numerous rookie pass catcher records and was a frontrunner for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Coming into the NFL, Nacua was viewed as an athletic wide receiver needing more speed to attack NFL man coverage steadily. However, the BYU pass catcher was credited for his competitive drive and above-average ball skills. These talents were said to give him a shot at making an NFL roster.

Nacua's pre-draft profile was mid at best, and he was penned in as a Day 3 pick with the potential to become either an average backup or special teamer.

Puka Nacua's 2023 NFL Combine measurements

After enjoying a solid college football career, Puka Nacua was invited to the 2023 NFL Combine. Nacua was one of over 300 top draft prospects to attend the Combine.

Prospects are expected to perform a series of drills at the NFL Combine. However, Nacua did not perform any; he took his measurements at the scouting showcase instead.

Here are his measurements at the combine:

Arm - 31 1/2’’

Hand - 9 1/2’’

Height - 6’ 2’’

Weight - 201 lbs

Despite the doubts around Nacua, the Los Angeles Rams selected him in round five of the 2023 NFL draft. That choice proved brilliant, as the franchise has found a new key piece on their offense. Gone are the days when Cooper Kupp was Matthew Stafford's only reliable target.

Puka Nacua had a rookie season to remember, as the BYU product finished with a stat line of 1,486 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. Nacua was vital in the Rams' return to the postseason, and he kept up his stellar form in the team's brief postseason run.

In Nacua, the Rams have a different weapon in their arsenal compared to their other wide receivers. It will be interesting to see how Sean McVay uses Nacua and Cooper Kupp, with the Rams well above track in their long-awaited rebuild.