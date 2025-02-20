Revisiting Travis Kelce's NFL combine results: How good was Chiefs TE's pre-draft profile?

Since it's the NFL Draft season again, some fans may be curious about how certain players, including Travis Kelce, who were underappreciated become league stars. One such example is Kelce, who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft but has had a great career, cementing his status as one of the best ever.

In this article, we take a look at the future Hall of Fame tight end's performance during the 2013 NFL pre-draft event.

Exploring Travis Kelce's NFL Combine record from 2013

Travis Kelce's performance was a bt uneven at the 2013 NFL Combine. He had suffered a sports hernia before the Combine, so he chose not to take part in any physical activities.

He did, however, measure his height (6-foot-5), weight (255 pounds), hand (9 5/8 inches) and arm (33 3/4 inches). He was second among all tight ends at that year's Combine with an athleticism score of 81, a production score of 78 and a total overall score of 83, demonstrating exceptional athleticism even in the absence of on-field workouts.

While Travis Kelce had good Combine measurements, it was during his Pro Day that he showed off his speed and agility, when he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds. Kelce's speed more clearly showed that he was one of the class's fastest tight ends.

Below is a report on how Kelce performed at his Pro Day before the 2025 NFL Draft:

40-yard dash - 4.61 seconds

3-cone shuttle - 7.09 seconds

Vertical leap - 35.0 inches

Broad jump - 124 inches

A look at Travis Kelce's NFL career

Travis Kelce was a member of a strong tight end class that also had Tyler Eifert and Zach Ertz, so evaluators weren't entirely convinced about him. His athleticism, collegiate suspension and the fact that he only had one season of outstanding production with the Cincinnati Bearcats raised concerns.

The Kansas City Chiefs eventually selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Despite not making a catch for the Chiefs during his rookie season, he has developed into one of the league's best tight ends since then.

The 35-year-old, who has played in the league for 12 years, has been selected to the All-Pro team seven times, including four times on the first team, and has won three Super Bowls. Among his multiple NFL tight end records are the most consecutive and total seasons with 1,000 receiving yards (seven).

