Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy outlook 2025: Is Patriots RB a good pick under Josh McDaniels' system?

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a breakout 2022 season in which he had over 1,400 total yards and five total touchdowns. However, since that year, Stevenson has dealt with his fair share of injuries and inconsistent play as well.

He finished the 2023 season with only 857 total yards and four total touchdowns. Although he did see his yardage and touchdown total increase in 2024, Stevenson had ball control problems, fumbling seven times throughout the campaign, something that resulted in his role minimizing on the offense at times.

Stevenson finished the year as the RB28 in fantasy football, averaging only 11.7 PPR points per game.

The Patriots selected Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft this April. The move signals the franchise's questions and uncertainty regarding whether Stevenson is their starting RB of the future moving forward.

Now with major questions about Stevenson's role in the Patriots offense, fantasy football managers will need to do their research into which New England running back they want to select in drafts this summer.

Is Rhamondre Stevenson or TreVeyon Henderson the RB to target in fantasy football this year?

According to ESPN, Stevenson is currently listed as the Patriots RB1 heading into training camp. However, that does not mean that Stevenson will remain ahead of Henderson by the time the season opens in September.

Fantasy Pros is currently projecting Stevenson as the RB36 and No. 116 overall player available in drafts this year. Meanwhile, Henderson is projected as the RB25 and the No. 72 overall player available.

As a result, there is a clear belief by the fantasy football community that Henderson will outperform Stevenson this year. Although Henderson appears to be the preferred option right now, there is a very legitimate chance that both individuals reduce each other's fantasy football ceiling.

Both Stevenson and Henderson will likely earn considerable snaps in 2025, something that should lower both players fantasy football expectations. Henderson currently profiles as a fantasy football RB2/3 while Stevenson likely projects in the RB3/4 range this year.

