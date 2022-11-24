Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy outlook: Should you start the Patriots RB in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season?

Rhamondre Stevenson's total points in fantasy have decreased three weeks in a row. Damien Harris got a start for the New England Patriots in a victory over the New York Jets in Week 11. Despite this, Stevenson saw a 43% snap share, and he continues to be a quality fantasy option in that backfield.

Given that the Minnesota Vikings have a defensive unit that can be lax against the run, we would anticipate Stevenson having a strong game against them.

Minnesota have done a good job of stopping the run for most of the season, but the Dallas Cowboys wrecked their reputation. They dismantled the Vikings' defensive line with their running backs getting four touchdowns. On Thursday night, Rhamondre Stevenson will be confronted with this challenge. The running back has at least six catches in three of his last four outings, which is fantastic for fantasy football.

JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB Rhamondre Stevenson has seen at least a 22% target share in each of his last four games. Rhamondre Stevenson has seen at least a 22% target share in each of his last four games.

Against the Vikings in Week 12, Stevenson should continue to be a crucial component of New England Patriots' attack in both the passing and running game. As such, he is a must-start on Thanksgiving Day.

Rhamondre Stevenson's stats and fantasy prediction

In the deep New England Patriots backfield, Rhamondre Stevenson has sneakily become the team's top running back. As a rookie, the second-year RB was Damien Harris' understudy, but this season he has stepped up when Harris was injured.

Stevenson has gained 644 yards on the ground while carrying the ball 144 times in 10 appearances. He has also added 41 catches from the backfield. He averages 4.1 per game for 283 yards. He has 185 touches, which places him ninth in the league behind several heavyweights.

Rhamondre Stevenson has at least five targets in seven of the previous eight games. In four consecutive games, Stevenson has at either least six catches, 56 yards, or a touchdown. This is an indication of his weekly upside.

Even with Damien Harris taking some of Stevenson's touches away, Stevenson still averages 15 rushes per game. Stevenson could end up finishing as a borderline RB1 against Minnesota on Thursday night. Put him in against the Vikings without thinking twice.

In Sunday's 10-3 victory over the New York Jets, Stevenson carried on 15 occasions for 26 yards and caught all six of his targets for 56 yards.

Boston Diehards @Boston_Diehards Just insane stuff from Rhamondre Just insane stuff from Rhamondre https://t.co/JHADWoJYIR

Damien Harris displayed a significantly better explosion as a rusher than Stevenson, who was a reliable receiver. Despite the possibility of Stevenson playing a little less against the Vikings, he still projects as a reliable RB2.

Minnesota places 19th in rush DVOA and allows the opposition's running backs to average five receptions per game. Stevenson is a must-start for the Thanksgiving showdown as he is expected to be crucial once again.

