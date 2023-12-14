Rhamondre Stevenson injury update: Latest on Patriots RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Rhamondre Stevenson is having another strong 2023 season with the New England Patriots. The running back has 619 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 156 carries across 12 games.

Stevenson's impressive outings this season have made him a popular fantasy football pick. However, the Oklahoma alum has been dealing with an ankle injury, which has given fantasy managers a lot to think about.

The Patriots will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 with concern over whether Stevenson will feature in the game on Sunday.

Rhamondre Stevenson injury update

New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson picked up an ankle injury in New England's shambolic 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. He also did not participate in practice before the Week 14 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was later ruled out for the Thursday Night Football game.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Stevenson has yet to return to practice before their Sunday showdown against the Chiefs. The 6-foot, 227 lb RB missed practice on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from a high ankle sprain.

According to reports, Stevenson's injury is expected to keep him out for around three weeks. He is still listed as questionable on the Patriots injury report. Fantasy managers should wait for Stevenson to return to full training and be available before fielding him for Week 15.

In 12 outings this season, Stevenson has racked up 107.7 fantasy points. He is averaging an impressive 9.0 FPPG.

What happened to Rhamondre Stevenson?

Stevenson picked up a high ankle sprain in Week 13 against the LA Chargers. He left the game in the first quarter and did not return.

Since then, the Las Vegas native has also missed the Week 14 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has not returned to practice for the Patriots before their Week 15 matchup against Kansas City.

When will Rhamondre Stevenson return?

As things stand, there is no confirmed timeline on when Stevenson will return to action for the New England Patriots. However, there's a strong chance he won't feature against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Stevenson can quickly recover and return to practice, he should be available for Week 16 against the Denver Broncos. If not, a more realistic return for the running back could be against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

There are rumors that the Patriots might consider shutting down Stevenson for the rest of the season. New England is fourth in the AFC East with a 3-10 record. Bill Belichick's team is out of the playoff race and might opt to save its star running back for next season.