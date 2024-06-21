Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots contract: How much will RB earn after extension?

On Thursday, reports claimed that Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a contract extension with the New England Patriots. The franchise selected the running back in the fourth round of the NFL draft and he has become one of their most important players in recent years.

Rhamondre Stevenson's Patriots contract breakdown

New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per reports, Rhamondre Stevenson is set to sign a four-year extension worth $36 million with the Patriots. His deal will include $17 million in fully guaranteed money. According to NFL Media, Stevenson's extension can reach up to $48 million if he can hit each season incentives that begin in 2025.

Trending

Expand Tweet

With the extension, Stevenson will earn an annual average salary of $9 million, which ranks him as the seventh-highest-paid running back in the NFL by AAV.

When the Patriots drafted Stevenson, they offered him a four-year, $4.22 million rookie contract. Ahead of the 2024 season, he was entering the final year of his rookie deal, which included a base salary of $3.116 million.

Stevenson's new blockbuster extension also suggests that new New England coach Jerod Mayo trusts the running back and is expected to lead the team's offensive backfield next season.

While speaking to reporters at the Patriots' mandatory minicamp a few weeks ago, Mayo said that Stevenson is one of the best running backs in the league and was keen on working with him.

"I think he's one of the better backs in the league, no doubt about it," Mayo said. "I'm excited to see what he does this season, and look, he's earned everything that he gets."

Stevenson played college football for two seasons at Cerritos before transferring to Oklahoma in 2019. The highlight of his college career was winning the MVP award at the 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic.

Since being drafted by the Patriots in 2021, Stevenson has racked up 2,265 rushing yards on 499 carries with 14 touchdowns. He has also been effective with 121 receptions for 782 yards and one touchdown across 41 games.