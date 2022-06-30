Rich Eisen reveals ulterior motives behind NFLPA’s push for zero-game suspension for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing regarding over 20 allegations made by women claiming that he committed sex crimes, ranging from harassment to assault, has bled into Thursday morning.

It's still unclear just what punishments might be levied his way. The league wants to suspend the quarterback for at least a year, while the NFLPA wants to see him miss exactly zero games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Rich Eisen, while speaking on his show, said that this would be a bad look for everyone involved.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports The Deshaun Watson signing may be the dumbest fucking thing I’ve ever seen. And the Browns richly deserve every bad thing they’ve got coming to them. Their fans don’t, but the organization does. The Deshaun Watson signing may be the dumbest fucking thing I’ve ever seen. And the Browns richly deserve every bad thing they’ve got coming to them. Their fans don’t, but the organization does.

While speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, the eponymous host commented on the outcry that would be there (including from himself) should Watson be spared from suspension due to the testimonials some of his accusers have shared:

"But I just want to say this. If this comes up with zero games, there will be such a major hue and cry, including from this seat. Zero games for Deshaun Watson's behavior.

"All you gotta do is just read these depositions and read the details and hear his complete, utter lack of ability to rationally explain himself. And when I say rationally, I mean, for somebody who's, in my case, just very eager to hear something, understandably, exculpatory from him about his own behavior. And I haven't heard anything remotely close to that."

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Kareem Hunt: "Definitely stressful" for Browns to wait for word on Deshaun Watson. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciZe Kareem Hunt: "Definitely stressful" for Browns to wait for word on Deshaun Watson. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciZe

For Eisen, it'd be nothing short of a mess to allow there to be no punishment from the league:

"And then if he gets zero games and gets to play all the games and make $46 million, what a horrible look for everyone, including every other player in the association - that I understand it's doing its job right now.

"But just think of the ramifications if what comes out of all of this, is Watson loses no games this year, and makes all of his $46 million. What a mess that would be."

Timeline for the Deshaun Watson decision

The NFL and NFL Players Association's jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L Robinson, has an indefinite period of time following the conclusion of the hearing to decide what the punishment will be for Deshaun Watson.

While a decision is almost certainly going to be made ahead of training camp, it could bleed into the preseason. That would be if the NFL wants to rake in unprecedented television ratings for the Browns' preseason opener on August 12, on the road in Jacksonville, against the Jaguars.

